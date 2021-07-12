Tanner Kohlhepp built up his Major League Baseball draft resume this year with the top college team in the Midwest. Now, he'll have the opportunity to continue his career at the professional level with another team from the heartland.
Kohlhepp, an Eau Claire Memorial graduate and Notre Dame pitcher, was selected by the Detroit Tigers Monday with the 135th pick in the MLB draft. Back in town for training, he was following along on TV with family and one of his best friends when he first heard about his landing spot.
"I had been in talks with my agent throughout the draft and we had been calling back and forth about teams and where I could potentially go," Kohlhepp said. "He called me probably about 10 or so picks before and said, 'The Tigers might take you.' He called right when it happened and said, 'Congratulations.'"
Kohlhepp, who has two years of eligibility remaining at Notre Dame if he'd like to use them, said he plans on signing with the Tigers and going pro. A dollar number has already been decided upon between the two parties. He'll find out more in the coming days about his next steps and where he'll report.
He'd been in communication with Detroit before, first in the preseason and then again right after his season with the Irish concluded in June. He was selected in the fifth round, right around where he expected based on what he was hearing. MLB.com slotted him 221st in its draft prospect rankings.
"I'm happy to go there," Kohlhepp said. "It's a great organization. I'm looking forward to playing there."
The selection is the culmination of a stellar year for the former Old Abe and Eau Claire Express righty, who found success at the collegiate level this spring at his third stop in as many years. He began his post-Memorial journey at Tennessee in 2019, where he transitioned from a pitcher/shortstop to a full-time pitcher. But after one season and just four innings of work he transferred to Iowa Western Community College in search of greater opportunity.
After a year at the junior college level, Kohlhepp returned to the Division I ranks with the Fighting Irish, helping a previously lackluster Notre Dame program become one of college baseball's top teams while upping his own stock.
"I bet on myself a little bit," Kohlhepp said. "Leaving Tennessee, I really didn't know what was going to happen. I didn't know the opportunities that were going to come, but I knew of a next step of where I wanted to be. This is a day that I envisioned once I left Tennessee. It's like a milestone that I've hit, and now it's on to the next, advancing through the organization and then hopefully one day playing in the Big Leagues."
This season Notre Dame claimed its first ACC Atlantic Division championship since joining the league in 2014, its first postseason berth since 2015 and its first Super Regionals appearance since 2002. During the regular season, the Irish reached as high as No. 2 in the polls, their highest ranking since 2001.
Personally, Kohlhepp improved on his control after struggling to throw strikes in his first two seasons of college ball. Added time in the zone helped him finish tops on the team in appearances and second in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts while working out of the bullpen. His 3.08 ERA ranked fifth in the ACC and his .195 opponent batting averaged ranked third.
He's the highest Notre Dame draft selection since 2016.
“Tanner’s contribution and unselfishness in various pitching roles was remarkable,” Notre Dame head coach Link Jarrett said in a statement Monday. “His development and (assistant coach Chuck Ristano's) work in honing his skills were integral pieces to our team and Tanner’s successes. He is an athletic pitcher and most importantly, a tremendous person.”
While he's leaving after just one year in South Bend, Kohlhepp feels a great deal of gratitude for those involved in Irish baseball.
"I can't thank those guys enough," Kohlhepp said. "I was a guy who had already been at two previous schools who had really had no track record of success at the college level yet. And they gave me a chance and it's a chance that I was able to take advantage of. I just can't thank them enough. They supported me and they believed in me. I'm really proud to be a part of the Notre Dame baseball program."
Despite finding a niche as a reliever, some MLB scouts believe Kohlhepp has what it takes to be a starter at the next level. Having a nasty slider and a changeup to go along with a fastball that sits at 92-96 mph gives him an arsenal to build on.
You can count Tigers amateur scouting director Scott Pleis among those who believe his future is in a rotation.
"He can start," Pleis said after the selection. "I've seen him throw out of the bullpen, but he's going to be a starter. He can throw strikes. He's got really good stuff. He's a little funky, the way he does it, but it adds deception to the hitter, so his stuff will play up. We'll start him, and I think he'll be a good starter."
Kohlhepp, who played for the Express in 2019, is one of two former Express players who were drafted Monday. He was joined by Brannon Jordan, a South Carolina pitcher selected in the ninth round by the Milwaukee Brewers.
Jordan, a Northwoods All-Star in 2019, had a 1.74 ERA and two saves in nine appearances for the Express that season.