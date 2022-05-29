A familiar face will usher in a new season of Northwoods League baseball at Carson Park on Monday.
Eau Claire native Jack Brown will start on opening day when the Express begin their campaign against La Crosse. Brown is right at home on the mound at Carson Park, where he dominated the Big Rivers Conference as a pitcher at Eau Claire Memorial before returning to the park for two seasons with the Express.
“I’m extremely excited,” Brown said. “There’s nothing like playing under the lights at Carson Park.”
Brown was an all-state pitcher for the Old Abes before suiting up at Minnesota State after graduating in 2018. He was a reliever for the Express in 2019 before transitioning to a starting role in 2021. He went 4-3 with a 4.10 ERA across 10 starts last summer.
Brown is fresh off a junior season at Minnesota State. He made 10 appearances for the Mavericks this spring and is looking forward to seeing more action as a member of the Express.
“It’s a huge boost for me (to be starting),” Brown said. “I’m excited to get on the mound and get some innings this summer.”
Eau Claire’s roster features players from all levels of college baseball, from major Division I programs to community colleges. Players from Division I’s top programs won’t report to Eau Claire until their college postseasons wrap up. NCAA regionals are set to begin later this week.
The early-season members of the team began gathering over the weekend to get ready for Monday’s opener.
“I’m just looking forward to playing baseball every day,” said Josh Robinson, an outfielder from Alma College. “Playing with a bunch of guys who all want to be competitive and play baseball at the highest level they can, that’s just something I’m really looking forward to.”
Lineups early in the season rarely bear much resemblance to what they’ll be toward the end of the summer. But early games offer players a chance to make a name for themselves and stick around for the long term.
The current roster draws players from all over, but Robinson said the talent is apparent in the early going.
“They all look really good,” Robinson said. “At practice (Saturday) it looked like we’ve got a solid group of hitters, solid fielders. I’m just hoping to gain experience, because this is really just a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing that guys get to do. I’m very glad that I got the opportunity to come out here and play.”
Monday’s Memorial Day game will offer free admission to military men and women. A video broadcast will also be streamed online at portal.stretchinternet.com/nwlexpress.