His first involvement with the Winter Olympic Games came as a 15-year-old ski jumping forerunner at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.
Forty-two years later, Dan Mattoon makes his return — this time in a major official capacity. He has been named as a style judge for all ski jumping events at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.
“I’m pretty excited about it,” Mattoon said. “It’s a once in a lifetime chance and through the years few Americans have ever been selected.”
Helping Mattoon gain selection was Reed Zuehlke, the former Eau Claire Olympian who was named Assistant Technical Delegate for the Games in 2019.
As a result, Eau Claire’s Flying Eagles could wind up with four representatives in China. Although unofficial, Nordic combined athlete Ben Loomis and special ski jumper Andrew Urlaub have already qualified.
That is based on the fact that they have met qualifying criteria — having scored Grand Prix points on plastic or World Cup points on snow. Urlaub and Casey Larson, Chicago, are the only jumpers to do it so far, placing among the top 30 on plastic in Kazakhstan in September and Loomis in combined in Germany.
Mattoon, 57, will go to China for a Continental Cup Tournament that will act as a Pre-Olympic event December 4-5. The Olympic Games are scheduled for February.
“They have never staged an international ski jumping competition,” Mattoon said. “This will act as a test to see if they are ready.”
Due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, he said it will be no ball. Off the ski hill, they will be confined, like all athletes and officials, to their quarters.
“They are very strict,” Mattoon said. “They found a case at their Disney World and thousands were detained and tested.”
Mattoon is no stranger to major competitions as an official. He has already served as a judge on the Austrian side of the prestigious 4-Hills event and will serve the German side in the upcoming New Year’s period.
Mattoon, who is the owner of Prestige Motors on the city’s south side, was selected for the job among four United States candidates that included city native Blair Tomten, daughter of former U.S. SkiTeam member and official Dave Tomten.