Jake McCabe was riding high, even after dealing with a bout with COVID-19. The Eau Claire native and former Memorial Old Abe was averaging 19 minutes of ice time per game for the Buffalo Sabres, helping the long-suffering franchise experience a bit of promise to start out an abbreviated National Hockey League season.
Then came an awkward connection with the boards after an attempted hit on New Jersey's Nico Hischier, and that all came crashing down.
"It's a great game, but man, it sucks sometimes," McCabe said Monday in his season-closing exit interview with Buffalo media. "Unfortunately I've had some bad luck."
McCabe's season came to an end that mid-February afternoon, with the collision leading to a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee. It's never a good time to experience an injury of that severity, but McCabe especially found himself in a difficult position. He's in a contact year, and will be looking for a new deal either in Buffalo or somewhere else this offseason.
"It's been quite an interesting 12 to 14 months for everyone really, but myself especially," McCabe said. "I had COVID and then just a few games after that the injury occurred. It sucked. I kind of gave myself that night to kind of have tough conversations with my mom, wife, dad. After that I kind of just told myself being sad and mad about this isn't really going to make myself better. I've just had a really good attitude about it the whole time. I just take it day by day, attack my rehab every single day to my fullest."
Now he's left to wonder if unusual conditions played a factor. Teams around the NHL dealt with a condensed season, one that's set to wrap up next week, consisting of 50 games in just over 100 days. The Sabres' schedule was even more wonky than most, with the team postponing two weeks of games at the start of February due to COVID-19 protocols. McCabe was one of the Buffalo players who tested positive for the virus.
"I even asked my training staff, I'd be curious after this season what was the total number of man games lost across the league and the type of injuries that were occurring," McCabe said. "Because I definitely think there's something more to it because of the schedule. I truly think COVID played a role in my injury, whether it was minor or not. When you look at the play, it's something I've done thousands and thousands of times, rubbing a guy off in the corner. I lost probably five to seven pounds during my COVID and skated twice and I was back playing. All it takes is those small percentage points, two, three percent weaker and something like this can happen. That frankly pissed me off."
McCabe said he thankfully hasn't been in pain these past few months, and the rehab process has gone as planned and is on schedule. He's planning on getting on the ice as soon as July and expects to be ready to go for the start of next season.
"Obviously teams have the right to be concerned about a knee injury," McCabe said. "But I'm not, especially in hockey. Usually there's maybe one ACL throughout a season for hockey. But this year I know there was three of us in a month, which was pretty crazy. It's just an unusual injury for hockey, but in saying that, we're not a plant and pivot sport like a basketball, football, soccer. Moving forward I'm not as concerned about it and I don't think teams should be."
McCabe is an eight-year NHL veteran, having played for the Sabres for the entirety of his 353-game stint. He's scored 18 goals and notched 59 assists in that time. Prior to the injury, the former Wisconsin Badger played 13 games this season with a goal and two assists.
McCabe played one year of varsity hockey at Eau Claire Memorial before heading to the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent after completing a two-year, $5,700,000 deal.
If he returns to the Sabres, he'll rejoin a franchise still looking for its first playoff appearance since the 2010-11 season. The wheels fell off for Buffalo after McCabe's injury, with a season featuring an 18-game losing streak ending with the team finishing in last place in the overall standings for the fourth time in seven years.
"I feel like now, at 27, I'm probably really entering the prime of my career," McCabe said. "My sole focus is getting my knee healthy and continuing my good play from this year. I know I still have better play to come."