Eau Claire native Jake McCabe will be playing a bit closer to home next season. After eight years with the Buffalo Sabres, the bruising defenseman signed with the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.
McCabe, who was a free agent after completing a two-year deal with Buffalo, signed for four years and $16 million. The contract lands the 27-year-old in a city where he already lives in the offseason.
"Honestly, it's really a dream come true," McCabe said on a conference call after the signing was announced. "I've been kind of secretly hoping this was going to come to fruition for a long time. This place has been kind of home to me, an adopted home, for the last five years. My wife's from Downers Grove and my daughter was born here in April. It really holds a special spot for me and my family."
McCabe, who went on to a career with the Wisconsin Badgers after Eau Claire Memorial, played 353 games with Buffalo since debuting in the 2013-14 season. He's notched 18 goals and 59 assists in that time while blocking 517 shots and recording 522 hits. He also served as an alternate captain with the Sabres.
"I'm a guy that can play both ends of the rink," McCabe said. "I take pride in my defense and shutting down other teams' top lines. Really just do whatever it takes to win, block shots, be physical, be hard to play against, bring that leadership mentality in the dressing room and on the ice."
He was off to a strong start to the season before suffering a severe injury in February. He suffered a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee after a collision with New Jersey’s Nico Hischier, ending his campaign early.
"It's been really smooth actually," McCabe said of his rehab process. "I've been really lucky. I've been skating for a month now already and feeling really comfortable on the ice. I still have two more months to go, so I'm fully prepared to be a full participant in training camp."
"I've got zero concerns," he continued. "My rehab has gone very, very well. The last month on the ice has gone really, really well too. A lot of guys have had an ACL injury in hockey and come back even stronger."
McCabe played one season of varsity hockey with the Old Abes in 2008-09. He was nearly a point-per-game player with two goals and 20 assists in 23 games at the prep level before jumping to the United States National Team Development Program in 2009-10.
He joins a new-look blue line with the Blackhawks. Chicago sent out Duncan Keith, Nikita Zadorov and Adam Boqvist and made a splash to acquire Seth Jones, who the team then signed to an eight-year, $76 million deal after a deal with Columbus was complete.
The Blackhawks added McCabe on the first day of free agency. He only had a make a 20-minute drive to the team facilities to meet staff and to do a media availability session.
"It's really surreal that I was able to just come to work here today," McCabe said. "I got chills walking into the building. It's just really exciting."