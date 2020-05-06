Ben Redman couldn’t have timed it any better — in more ways than one.
When the Eau Claire native touched the end of the pool at Oakland University on Feb. 23, he did so just in the nick of time. Swimming the 50-meter freestyle, he clocked in at 23.18 seconds.
The difference between his time and the Olympic Trials qualifying standard? 0.01 seconds — just enough to put the UW-Green Bay swimmer among the nation’s elite.
With his performance at the time trial, Redman punched his ticket to next year’s Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. And he picked a good day to do it, too.
“There was a meet down in Kenosha that I was bringing another one of our Green Bay swimmers down to to try to qualify for the Trials,” Green Bay interim head coach Eddie Gillie said, “and the day that was supposed to start, it got canceled. So Ben really snuck in there with all this COVID-19 stuff.”
And now with his place secured at USA Swimming’s biggest event, Redman can set his sights on making a splash among the country’s top swimmers.
“I just want to go and show how fast I can be,” Redman said. “Making the team would be insane, as unlikely as that may be. But my big goal is to just be as fast as I can.”
Redman has spent the last few years leaving his name all over the UW-Green Bay record book. The Memorial graduate holds Phoenix records in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, along with being a part of the record-holding 400 medley relay team.
His latest accomplishment: The junior is just the third Green Bay swimmer to ever qualify for the Olympic Trials.
“It’s huge for not only our team, but the swimming community in Green Bay,” Gillie said. “This part of Wisconsin is pretty strong (at swimming), so him getting there is a huge deal. We’re proud of him, for sure.”
Redman shines in the sprint events, showcased by his runner-up finish in the 100 freestyle at this year’s Horizon League Championships. At the Olympic Trials though, the shorter races take on a different look than in college. College swimming takes place in short course pools, which are 25 yards in length. The Trials and other professional meets are contested in long course pools, which are 50 meters long.
In the college 50 freestyle, swimmers swim to the far wall before turning around and finishing at the start. At the Trials, it’s an all-out sprint from one end to the other.
Redman has some experience with long course pools, first at the U.S. Open in Atlanta last December. But he said he’ll work to hone his craft to be ready for the different style of swimming by next June.
“Even now after 15 years of swimming I’m still learning new things about myself. Lately, I’ve found a new gear for myself,” Redman said. “I feel like I’m flying through the water, but it drains the energy out of me. But that’s something I’m focusing on every single day, getting my endurance up. Fifty yards isn’t that much shorter than 50 meters, but when you’re sprinting all out it’s a totally different animal. So I just need to keep getting better in that gear.”
Gillie has no doubt that his swimmer can get himself to where he needs to be.
“When it comes to getting better and working on the little things, especially in the world of sprinting where your race lasts 19 seconds and there’s not a lot of time to make adjustments, he does a really good job,” the leader of the Phoenix said. “Whether it’s before the race or after the race, breaking it down to see what went well or what the mishaps were, he does that really well so we can incorporate it into the reps we do on a daily basis. He works really hard, and he’s a competitor.”
In addition to the silver medal in the 100 freestyle at this year’s Horizon League Championships, Redman helped the 400 medley relay team place third.
It capped a college season that Redman said was up and down. It ended on a peak though, with the Oakland pool converted from short course to long course following the conclusion of the Horizon League meet to give swimmers a chance to try to qualify for the Trials.
Redman was the only one who got the job done that day.
Now he faces some time off, unable to get into a pool due to restrictions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. He’s still working out, patiently waiting for his chance to get back into the water.
And now he’s more excited than ever for his senior year, which will feature one more chance to don the Phoenix cap before challenging himself against the nation’s best in Omaha.
“I have one more year to get faster and to get better,” he said. “I talked to a senior from another school and he said ‘It doesn’t really matter about your junior year, everyone remembers how you swim your senior year.’ I’m really taking that to heart. It’s my last year, my last chance to prove how fast I really am.”