Bill Wampler is no stranger to international basketball.
That's a good thing, because now he's going to be playing it for a living.
The Eau Claire native and former Wright State standout has signed a professional contract with German team Ehingen Urspring, taking the next step in what has been an eventful basketball career.
"It's a lifelong dream come true," said Wampler, a former Regis star who finished his senior season with Wright State last winter. "Somebody's paying me to put an orange ball in an orange hoop, and I can't be more thankful for that. I get to do what I love every single day, and I get to do it in a different country and experience a different culture."
Following the conclusion of his Wright State career, Wampler set out to find a place to take his game to the next level. He was an appealing option for clubs after averaging 15.6 points per game for the Raiders to earn All-Horizon League honors last season, but finding a home was made more difficult thanks to the coronavirus.
Wampler wasn't even sure if there would be a basketball season this year, or if teams would have budget room to bring a guy like him into the mix. But through the uncertainty, opportunities arose.
His agent helped him find a handful of European teams expressing interest in his signature, but Wampler ultimately settled on Ehingen Urspring.
"It worked out that they're a club that likes my game, and I like the area that it's in," Wampler said. "I feel like it's a great opportunity to start my professional career."
While Wampler has only passed through Germany before, he has plenty of experience as a world traveler. He played for the United States at the FISU America Games in Brazil in 2018, and has played games in Italy as well.
"I've played probably 15 international games already, which is not very common for a college athlete," Wampler said. "I think that will help me a lot, because I already have a pretty good feel for it. ... And I actually watch a lot of EuroLeague basketball, as much as I do the NBA, so I've seen how the game works. It's more team-oriented than individual, and it's just kind of a hard-nosed, tough style of basketball."
Ehingen Urspring plays in Ehingen, Germany, a city of about 25,000 people in the southwest region of the country. It's about two hours away from Munich by car.
The 6-foot-6 forward will head to Germany on Thursday. He is able to travel despite international restrictions thanks to his work visa, but will need to go through COVID-19 protocols — including multiple tests for the virus — before he's cleared to start playing.
"Hopefully it's as similar to Wisconsin as people say it is, that would be nice," Wampler joked. "I know there's a lot of meat and potatoes for food, and the people are really nice — and a lot of them speak English, which is really nice. Communication is a huge deal. ... It'll probably be a little bit of culture shock at first, and I think the COVID lifestyle is going to be a little different too. It'll be a learning process."
Having a couple of American teammates at Ehingen Urspring should help with the transition too.
Wampler brings a scoring touch to the German club. He scored 1,414 points in his college career between Wright State and Drake, where he transferred from after two years. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds per game as a senior.
"Billy ist ein exzellenter Werfer, dessen Spiel dazu noch einige andere interessante Facetten zu bieten hat. Er spielt immer mit sehr viel Energie und zeigt unerbittlichen Einsatz. Darauf können sich die Ehinger Fans sehr freuen,“ Ehingen Urspring coach Domenik Reinboth said in a German statement on the team's website, which translates to, “Billy is an excellent (shooter) whose game also has a few other interesting facets to offer. He always plays with a lot of energy and shows relentless commitment. The Ehingen fans can look forward to that."
While at Wright State, Wampler helped the Raiders win back-to-back regular season Horizon League titles.
"We are excited for the opportunity for Bill to continue playing," Wright State head coach Scott Nagy said on the school's athletics website. "We are very appreciative of what he was able to accomplish at Wright State and look forward to watching him throughout his professional career."
Wampler never got to play in the NCAA tournament for the Raiders despite being the top seed at the Horizon tournament twice, but that blow was softened by the fact that even if they had qualified this year, the tournament was never played.
"We kind of talked about that with the team, would it hurt more if we didn't make it or if we made it and didn't get to play?" Wampler said. "We couldn't really come up with an answer. It obviously was tough. ... I think the more I think about it, the more appreciative I am of what we had and what we accomplished."
And he's thankful that he gets to keep playing.
The start of the ProA season — the second tier of German basketball, where Ehingen Urspring plays — has already been delayed and is now expected to start in mid-October. Wampler has stayed ready for the return of basketball by getting into gyms in the greater Cincinnati area, where he's currently residing.
And now it's time to get back to work.
"For me, the ball hasn't stopped bouncing yet. I'm lucky," Wampler said. "I get to live in an area in my 20s that some people don't get to visit in an entire lifetime, and I get to travel around playing basketball. I'm really thankful for that."