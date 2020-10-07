Sam Stange's path to the National Hockey League took some patience.
Last year, fresh off hitting the home run that helped Eau Claire North win a Division 1 state baseball title, he sat through seven rounds of the NHL draft without hearing his name called. Despite leading Husky hockey to its first state tournament appearance since 2006, he'd have to prove himself at the next level with a season of junior hockey.
He did just that, notching 26 goals and 19 assists in 48 games in the United States Hockey League. That was plenty to all but lock him into a draft position as an overage player, but he was forced to wait again when the coronavirus pandemic pushed the draft back from its usual summer slot to the fall.
"Luckily I guess I'm not too antsy of a person," Stange said.
Wednesday, he finally got the call.
Stange, now with the University of Wisconsin, was selected in the fourth round, 97th overall, by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2020 NHL draft.
"Toward the end of practice we were in the huddle and (Wisconsin coach Tony Granato) had found out about it earlier," Stange said on a Zoom call Wednesday with Madison and Eau Claire reporters. "As we gathered around he handed me the phone and it was the Red Wings."
On the other line was Kris Draper, the Red Wings' director of amateur scouting, who welcomed Stange to the club.
"Talking to our scouts, we feel (he's a) very good athlete," said Draper, who talked up Stange's baseball background in his post-draft Zoom call. "I briefly talked to Tony (Granato), he's very excited about having Sam in the program in Wisconsin."
The Red Wings franchise has won 11 Stanley Cups, most recently in 2007-08, but has hit a lull in recent years. Detroit finished 31st in the league in points last year.
"I didn't really have a favorite team growing up," Stange said. "It kind of became my team today. I think it's really cool to be picked by an original six team, a team with history like that. The fans are going to be awesome there."
He won't have to change his wardrobe much either, sticking with the Wisconsin red and white.
As a senior, Stange was the state player of the year in both hockey and baseball as well as a USA Today second team All-USA Boys Hockey selection. He was a two-time Leader-Telegram all-area hockey player of the year and the 2019 L-T prep athlete and overall athlete of the year.
"That definitely was a pretty cool moment," North hockey coach Ryan Parker said of Stange's selection. "You get a guy who works his tail off and gets after it when he was with me and then he obviously really excelled at the USHL level. To see him get rewarded like that, it's great to see."
His production in his year of junior hockey, which was split between the Sioux City Musketeers and Sioux Falls Stampede, earned him a spot on the All-USHL third team. He's been invited to take part in the U.S. National junior Team Evaluation Camp, which begins Thursday and is used by USA Hockey to construct the team that will compete at the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship this winter. He's leaving Thursday morning to travel to Plymouth, Mich. for that opportunity.
Stange is set to begin his collegiate hockey career this fall. The Big Ten announced Tuesday the season will open as early as Nov. 13, a six-week delay from its initial start, and include all 24 league games originally scheduled.
"Just relief knowing there's a plan and getting some more details on it," Stange said of learning the news. "We knew it was in the works for a while but getting to hear exactly how its going to go and having it solidified just a little bit more has been relieving."
The NHL draft was originally scheduled to take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, but was conducted from the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, N.J. instead due to the pandemic. Teams were stationed in their home cities and players watched from around the country.
"I think it helped a little bit (with) last year, kind of going through it," Stange said. "I wasn't there last year either, so it was sort of similar for me at least. It kind of taught me last year that I didn't know what to expect, so I kind of went into it without any expectations and did my best not to worry about it."
Stange's former North teammate, Zach Urdahl, was not selected in his first year of eligibility. He opted to go the junior route instead of play his senior season with the Huskies last year and accumulated nine goals and 12 assists in 47 USHL games with the Lincoln Stars. He's committed to eventually join Stange at Wisconsin but will play a second season in Lincoln this year.
The Athletic NHL draft expert Corey Pronman had Urdahl going in the fifth round in his mock draft, making his lack of selection somewhat surprising.
Stange was following the final stages of the draft closely during his Zoom call, which took place midway through the seventh and final round. He was pulling for Urdahl and a few other friends who had not yet been selected.
Urdahl, a year younger than Stange, will be eligible for the draft again next year. As Stange learned, patience is sometimes necessary.
"Obviously I went through the same exact thing last year as he's going through," Stange said. "I'm just telling them, 'Obviously, it can still work out without it happening the first year or at all.'"