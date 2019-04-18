Almost three decades later, Reed Zuehlke will be making a return to the Winter Olympic Games.
The city native jumped in Olympics at Lake Placid in 1980 and again in 1984 at Sarajevo, Yugoslavia.
And over the weekend at the FIS committee meeting at Zurich, Switzerland, he was named as an official for the 2022 Beijing, China Games.
The 58-year old Memorial High School and UW-Eau Claire graduate has been selected as assistant Technical Delegate as the first American to be chosen for the position.
“It’s going to be fun,” Zuehlke said. “I’ve put a lot of years into this and it’s a big assignment. It only happens every four years so not many get the calling.”
Zuehlke, who served as assistant Chief of Competition at the 2002 Salt Lake City games, will work with the technical delegate from Finland.
Technical delegates are men who are in overall charge of the competition.
Because the U.S. does not host any World Cup events, American officials do not generally draw high Olympic positions but Zuehlke has served as a judge and official at nearly all the world’s ski jumping communities throughout his career.
Zuehlke had a decorated jumping career. Besides skiing in two Olympics, he was a National champion and top contender in every tournament he entered. That included five wins at Silver Mine Hill where he held the record, since bettered.
And under today’s scoring system, he scored nearly 500 career World Cup points in comparison to recent years when it was a big deal when any were scored. He is a member of the U.S. Ski Jumping Hall of Fame.
Zuehlke said he had a goal of becoming an official from any early age.
As the hottest U.S. jumper as a 18-year old in 1979, he was on the team that went to Europe for the prestigious 4-Hills series. The first one was at Obertsdorf, Germany.
In miserable conditions, he unloaded a long training jump but fell and suffered serious injuries, needed surgery to both knees and missed the rest of the season.
“The officials were bad and the coaches didn’t care,” he said. “I was hesitant but the coach told me to go. I made up my mind after that that I wanted to become an official and become more protective of the skiers.”
Zuehlke rebounded from the accident to make the 1980 Olympic team and go on with his career.
As an official, he has worked two World Championships as one of the more respected officials in the sport.
In China, he does not see a language problem, although he may take some classes. He said English is the standard ski jumping language.
When Zuehlke won the 1982 National championship at Lake Placid, it made for one of the only father-son champions in the history of the sport. Father Keith, another product of the Flying Eagles club, won in 1956.
While Keith now lives in Steamboat Springs, Colo., and still helps coach youngsters, Reed is a successful businessman living in Florida. He returned the past two years to serve as judge at Silver Mine Hill.
Reed said he is hoping to be joined by other Flying Eagles at the China Games. Ben Loomis took part in the South Korea Games in 2018 and remains a top Nordic Combined contender while young Andrew Urlaub skied in the recent ski jumping World Championships and expects to make his bid in 2022.