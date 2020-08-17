The Eau Claire Area School District made the difficult decision on Friday to postpone fall sports offerings to the spring, meaning student-athletes at Eau Claire Memorial and North will need to be patient when it comes to a return to competition. Based on the current Eau Claire City-County Health Department order, contact sports faced an uphill battle even before a final ruling was made.
The latest order, which runs through Wednesday, allows for indoor events of up to 100 people and outdoor events of 250 but requires physical distancing between households to slow the spread of COVID-19. That may be possible for sports like golf, tennis, cross country and swimming, but would be difficult to pull off for the sports the WIAA has deemed high risk — football, volleyball and boys soccer — said Eau Claire Area School Superintendent Michael Johnson.
“It would have been very difficult or highly unlikely to play these sports in the fall given that high-risk status,” Johnson told the Leader-Telegram Monday morning over the phone. “We wanted to ensure we had the most recent trends and health information from Eau Claire City-County Health as well as give our district the best chance to prepare and compete if there were a change.”
Johnson did not want to speak for other schools when asked about the likelihood of any districts in Eau Claire County being able to play sports in the fall, noting that the situation may be different depending on the size of the school. He said superintendents from Eau Claire County school districts have been in contact weekly.
He also declined to comment on potential discussions of a blended model, which would include playing low-risk sports — girls golf, girls tennis, girls swim and dive and boys and girls cross country — in the fall and high-risk sports in the alternative spring.
One team has already had to move games this summer due to county orders. Bateaux FC, an Eau Claire-based amateur soccer team, had to relocate a pair of contests from Regis’ turf to Barron.
Schools in Chippewa County could face similar difficulties. The county is currently listed as at the high-risk level by its Department of Public Health, which recommends limiting gatherings to 15 people indoors and 50 outdoors with physical distancing.
Also playing into the Eau Claire Area School District’s decision was its current hybrid model for a return to school. Students who opt for in-person classes will be in the school for two days and learning remotely for three. Johnson said it did not make sense from a health standpoint to split up students during the day and then bring them together for practices and games after school.
Eau Claire remained the only local district to postpone fall sports to the new alternative spring period at the time of publication, but it is not alone across the state. A bevy of schools in the Madison area have pushed fall sports to the spring, as well as districts in La Crosse, Green Bay and Appleton.
Alternative spring practices will begin in February or March depending on the sport.
“Our activities directors have been in contact with not just our conference, the conference ADs,” Johnson said. “In preparing for this type of scenario, all options have to be explored. Obviously, that’s been an ongoing conversation for some time.”
Johnson said the Eau Claire Area School District has been in close contact with its local health department throughout this process, which he said is helping the school develop alternative activities to keep students engaged and active. He detailed potential conditioning and stretching opportunities, which would be open to all students, in his discussion on the topic at the school board meeting Monday night.
“They have been extremely responsive to our needs, so helpful and informative in clarifying and taking any type of questions we have, and then presenting to our entire school staff throughout the district last week Thursday,” Johnson said.