In the final moments at the U18 National Curling Championships last Sunday, the final score came down to the last rock.
Caden Hebert is the skip, or captain, meaning he is the last curler to throw the stones in a given match, meaning the pressure of this matchup was riding on his shoulders.
Hebert threw, and the other curlers didn't have to do much sweeping at all. The rock glided down the sheet and grinded in towards the button.
It was too close to tell.
The suspense was high as the officials came out onto the ice in a technical time out to determine whose rock was closer to the button.
And, in an instant, five Eau Claire teenagers found out they are national champions.Team Hebert took home the gold from the championship last Sunday in Lafayette, Colo.
“It was just crazy,” team lead Jack Wendtland said. “We all just gave each other hugs.”
The team consists of Hebert, Wendtland, Benji Paral, Jackson Bestland, and Shane Nelson. Since teams are named after the skip, the team is known as Team Hebert. Hebert, Bestland and Paral are all students at Memorial High School, and Wendtland and Nelson are students at North High School.
They are coached by Mike Peplinski, a 1998 Olympic curler. Peplinski is currently a fourth-grade teacher at Locust Lane Elementary School in Eau Claire.
Most of the team got involved in curling at a young age. Hebert said he started curling eleven years ago – which is a long time when you’re only 17.
Peplinski was looking to create a youth team about five years ago and reached out to the curlers. The group has been curling together since then, in which time they have spent countless hours at the Eau Claire Curling Club practicing and competing in league events, as well as traveling to bonspiels, or curling tournaments, on weekends.
They are set to compete at the Junior National Championships in April, which are being held in Boston. If they win there, they will travel to Europe for the 2024 Junior World Curling Championship.
Their ultimate goal is to get to the Olympics eventually.
“The Olympics are probably a ways away,” Hebert said, “but if we could be the national team by winning the U21, that would be awesome.”
As the teens look to their personal futures, they want to stay close enough to compete as a team, whether that be attending college locally or somewhere close enough to travel for tournaments.
Hebert said he is grateful for the team’s supporters, especially at the Eau Claire Curling Club, for watching and coming out to support them on the road.
“We had a lot of guys from the club that were watching and lots of people watching live streams and all that,” Hebert said, “so we want to thank them.”