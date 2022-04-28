Ty Emberson approached his time as a college hockey player like a professional. The former captain of the Wisconsin Badgers showcased how he'd be a fit at the next level on a daily basis in Madison.
That put the Eau Claire native on the right track when he made the jump to the professional ranks last year. But even the best preparations can only take you so far.
Now a year into his pro career, Emberson has learned the ins and the outs with the Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes. Playing the sport for a living is rewarding, he said, but requires tremendous discipline and accountability. The scope of that change has been the biggest difference between the college and pro game.
"Taking care of your body and making sure that you're professional at all times (is the biggest difference)," Emberson said. "In college we'd always play Friday and Saturday, and we had a very regimented schedule with classes and workouts. In the pros it's different. You have a lot more freedom, a lot more time to yourself. There are a lot more games throughout the season, so you've got to manage your time with eating, sleeping, making sure that you're ready for games whenever they happen.
"You've got to make sure you're treating your body and mind with the proper care."
Emberson's first full season as a professional wraps up with a pair of games this weekend. Heading into the final two contests of the year, the former Eau Claire Memorial standout had played in 56 of the Roadrunners' 66 games. As a defenseman, he tallied 10 points while recording a plus-minus of minus-26.
"I thought it went well," Emberson said. "There were obviously ups and downs, as any hockey season has, but I thought there were a lot of learning experiences for me this year to make the adjustment from college to professional hockey. There were a lot of different things between the two levels, but I think this year went well and I learned a lot from it."
The Arizona Coyotes picked Emberson in the third round of the 2018 NHL draft. He made his pro debut with the Roadrunners last spring following the conclusion of the college hockey season, and returned last fall for his first full campaign.
The franchise was clear from the beginning that it wanted Emberson to develop as a prospect in the AHL, the primary development league for NHL teams.
“Ty is a good two-way defenseman who can play in all situations," Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said after signing Emberson last year. "He is another good prospect for us, and we look forward to monitoring his development.”
That development has manifested in Emberson's ability to manage the puck. He's made a conscious effort to focus on making smart plays instead of always chasing perfection.
"If there's a play to be made, try to make it, but if there isn't a play just live to fight another day," he said. "In college, I was always looking for the perfect play because I had developed there for a couple of years and was always looking for that. But in the professional ranks, you just have to live to fight another day sometimes because so many players are so good."
The 21-year-old has gotten involved in the offensive zone lately, tallying four points in 13 games since March 25. That stretch has included a pair of goals.
"It's kind of just the way it shook out," Emberson said. "There were a couple of injuries, so I got more ice time and a little more opportunity. But I think that's just the game of hockey. I try to play the same way every night. Some nights the bounces go your way and other times they don't, but it also comes with the adjustment of pro hockey. At the beginning of the year I was trying to make the perfect play all the time, and sometimes the best play is just to get it out of the zone, flip it out and sometimes those bounce in your favor."
Emberson said he plans to spend the offseason in Madison, where he'll take some summer classes while continuing to train for next year at his old college campus.
Taking some time to rest and reset after this season is high on his list of priorities too.
"There's a lot of things I can work on, but primarily I'm looking to come into camp next fall ready to go by putting in the time in the gym and on the ice," he said. "But I'll also just take some time to step away from the rink. That's definitely a piece of it that's important too."
He'll hold his exit meeting with the franchise after the season concludes this weekend. That will give him a better handle of where he fits into the Coyotes' long-term plans, but for now he said he's satisfied with the way things have gone.
"Obviously they're wanting me to be down here and develop, play as many games as I can. We'll see how the next couple of years go," he said. "But overall they've been pretty good with communicating with me that they want me to keep playing my game and taking steps toward the next level."