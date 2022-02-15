Eau Claire's Ben Loomis followed up a strong debut at the Beijing Olympics with a 19th-place finish in his second event of the Games on Tuesday.
Loomis was the second-best American in the individual Gundersen large hill/10K, finishing just over two minutes behind gold medalist Joergen Graabak of Norway. Loomis crossed the finish line in 29 minutes, 17.2 seconds to take 19th.
It followed his 15th-place finish in last week's normal hill/10K competition. He was the top American in that event. Jared Shumate earned that distinction in the large hill competition, taking 17th.
“I’m happy with how today went, overall it was just a solid day. Result-wise, I placed 17th again after jumping, just like the normal hill,” Loomis said on USA Nordic's website. “However, I was happier with the jump that I put down today. Looking forward to the team event on Thursday, I’m very excited. We’re in a pretty good spot as a team, everyone is skiing well and having some great jumps.”
Loomis was the top-finishing American in the ski jumping competition, jumping 129 meters for 103.4 points. That put him 17th heading into the cross-country portion of the event. He began 2:26 behind the leader.
The 23-year-old Flying Eagle again improved on his performance at the 2018 Olympics. He took 40th in the large hill event in his Olympics debut then.
Loomis closes out his second Olympic Games with the team competition on Thursday. It begins on the large hill for ski jumping before becoming a relay event for the cross-country element. The United States took 10th in the event in 2018 with Loomis as part of the team.