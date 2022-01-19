The agony and the ecstasy of the Olympic Games.
That’s the story of two Flying Eagles skiers in their bid to reach China in February.
While Nordic Combined athlete Ben Loomis was selected to represent the United States for a second time, special ski jumper Andrew Urlaub suffered the heartbreak of failing to qualify. The teams were announced Wednesday by USA Nordic.
Joining Loomis on the Nordic Combined team are Taylor Fletcher, Stephen Schumann and Jasper Good of Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Jared Shumate of Park City, Utah. Taylor is making his fourth Olympic appearance.
The unofficial jumping team is headed by Chicago’s Kevin Bickner and Casey Larson, who took part in the 2018 South Korea Games; Decker Dean of Steamboat and Patrick Gasienica, also of Chicago.
Heading into the winter season, Urlaub seemed a sure bet to make it on the basis of his strong showing early in the season and his performance as one of the nation’s top jumpers over the past three years.
However, he suffered a bad slump in December and was not able to regain his old form.
“I am very disappointed and frustrated over how I performed in the last few months,” he reported from Slovenia, where the team is based. “I know I am capable of much more, but things did not pan out.
“It is also disappointing to see flaws in our Olympic criteria that put my teammates in really hard positions.”
Urlaub placed second on the normal hill and third on the large hill in the national championships at Park City in August. He went to Europe and took a fifth and then reached the podium in third place in Continental Cup action. He highlighted his efforts by scoring points in Grand Prix competition, the equivalent of World Cup on snow.
One of two U.S. jumpers to do it, he had apparently qualified the team for a spot in the Olympics. However, criteria changed as his jumping went sour on the snow season.
During his four years on the U.S. team, he was among the leaders in international competition. He qualified for and skied in two world championships and jumped in the Junior Worlds four times, finishing with a high of 17th place. He was named the USA Nordic Athlete of the Year for ski jumping in 2020.
Relegated to the role as an Olympic alternate, he is expected to remain in Europe and continue in international competition.
“I am not sure what the rest of the season will hold for me,” said the 20-year-old, “but I will continue with my head up.”
Loomis ready to build on experience
Loomis’ selection was a mere formality with his experience and a highly successful season which he hopes to capitalize on.
The second time around is like a new experience for the former Memorial High School student, who finished his schooling in Park City, Utah.
"It’s definitely more exciting,” he said by phone from Planica, Slovenia. "I have more experience and am looking to perform better.”
In the Pyeongchang, South Korea Games four years ago, Loomis was a wide-eyed, first-time youngster who placed 40th and 41st individually and took part in team competition.
He was satisfied, calling it a “learning experience.”
Four years later, he has developed into a World Cup contender. He has scored in eight of nine World Cup events he’s taken part in, including a 12th-place finish at Val di Fiemme, Italy earlier this month. It was the best by a U.S. skier since 2018 and he leads the team by a solid margin in World Cup points with 49.
But he pushes aside the thinking that he has moved in front of Taylor Fletcher of Steamboat Springs, Colo., to become the No. 1 man on the team. Fletcher bettered Loomis for one of the few times this season, finishing 12 seconds ahead in the Lake Placid, N.Y., Olympic trials in December.
“It’s the whole team that makes a difference,” he said. “Not just one man.”
Loomis comes into Beijing Games with a positive attitude and is looking for a high finish for more than one reason.
“This will be similar to World Cup — with maybe a better opportunity,” he said. “I’m hoping for a top 15 placing.”
He explained that a nation is limited to four Olympic entries and using Germany as an example, he said the Germans may have seven top-scoring athletes with only four able to take part — which should open it up for others.
And yes, it will be different. Loomis has skied in most snow countries in the world but this will be a first.
“It’s cool to compete in a new country,” he said. “It will be a new cultural experience.”
Loomis was destined for stardom as a youth with the Flying Eagles. A long jumper, he was a four-time National Junior champion and won a Long Standing Jump event at Silver Mine Hill with a flight of 99.5 meters or 327 feet as a 13-year-old. He has a training PR of 136 meters or 446 feet.
He was on the World Junior championship podium taking third in Switzerland in 2018, won a junior competition in Norway and has taken part in several World Championships, placing a U.S.-high 31st two years ago.
His Olympic selection four years ago was bittersweet in that his older brother Adam, a team leader for years, was passed over for a team spot on a scoring technicality. Adam retired shortly after.
This week, Ben is training in Slovenia, a U.S. home base in Europe, and he and the entire team will take part this weekend in a Continental Cup event in Klingenthal, Germany as a training session.
In China, the U. S. Team will take part in individual 10k-Normal Hill, 10k-Large Hill and team events. Combined includes one ski jump that determines the follow-up cross country starting position.