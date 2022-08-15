Eau Claire native Matt Tolan is tied for the lead at the Wisconsin State Open after the first round of action on Monday in Mequon.

He fired a first-round 66 to enter the clubhouse at 4 under par and shares the lead with Germantown's Austin Kendziorski and Madison's Peter Webb. Tolan had the best front nine performance of any golfer in the field and stayed strong the rest of the way to grab a piece of the lead.