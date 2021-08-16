Eau Claire native Matt Tolan is in contention after the first day of the Wisconsin State Open at Blackwolf Run in Kohler. The former Eau Claire North Husky shot a one-under 71 Monday, putting him in a tie for 10th with seven other players as part of a tight field.
Tolan is five strokes off the leader, Piercen Hunt of Hartland. He shot par for the first nine holes, then got under with a birdie on the par-4 13th. That lasted just one hole after a bogey on 14, but he was able to get under again with a four-stroke birdie on 16.
Fellow Eau Claire native Ryan Isaacson, a former Blugold and last year’s Chippewa Valley Golf Association Player of the Year, is tied for 33rd with a plus-one 72.
Spring Valley native Tyler Leach and Chippewa Falls’ Thomas Longbella are the next best locals in the field, currently tied for 49th with a two-over 74. Among those they’re even with is Nick Bauer, a UW-Eau Claire alum.
Longbella finished fifth and Leach 11th at the State Open last summer in Wauwatosa.
Two current UW-Eau Claire golfers are participating this year, Carson Brock and Connor Brown. Brock is tied for 89th with a 77, while Brown is tied for 158th with an 81.
The Wisconsin State Open, in its 101st year, will be played over 72 holes. The field of 204 players will play one round on the Meadow Valleys Course and one at Pine Hills over the course of the first two days. Then the field will be cut to the low 60 scores and ties, with the final 36 holes to be played on the Meadow Valleys Course on Wednesday.