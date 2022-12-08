Eau Claire North girls wrestling

Eau Claire North’s Sydni Schindler wrestles at last year’s Husky Invitational on Dec. 11, 2021 at North.

 Contributed/Photo by Jeffrey Martin

One of the toughest yearly high school wrestling tournaments in the state is taking place this Saturday at Eau Claire North High School.

The 59th Husky Wrestling Invitational will feature 34 teams from Wisconsin and Minnesota, including two returning team state champions, Kaukauna (Wisconsin) and Simley (Minnesota), and five total state qualifying teams.