One of the toughest yearly high school wrestling tournaments in the state is taking place this Saturday at Eau Claire North High School.
The 59th Husky Wrestling Invitational will feature 34 teams from Wisconsin and Minnesota, including two returning team state champions, Kaukauna (Wisconsin) and Simley (Minnesota), and five total state qualifying teams.
Individually, the boy’s tournament will have 56 individual returning state qualifiers from Wisconsin and Minnesota and the girl’s tournament will have 28 returning state qualifiers.
Varsity action at Eau Claire North High School will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday and junior varsity action at Eau Claire Memorial High School will begin at 9 a.m, according to the Big Rivers Conference calendar.
Jake Rebhan, Eau Claire North Huskies head wrestling coach, said the opportunity to compete against some of the best competition in the area is valuable early in the season for his team.
“It’s just crazy to see the level of competition that’s at this tournament,” Rebhan said. “It’s a huge advantage to have it early in the year to see how we stack up.”
Rebhan said North’s team in particular, a young team that has grown dramatically in size with only one senior in their lineup and lots of freshmen and sophomores in their first and second years of wrestling, will be able to grow and learn from facing such strong competition.
The Huskies’ team this year is 60 wrestlers total, with 46 boys and 14 girls.
The girls team has doubled in size from seven participants last year to 14 this year, in only the second season that girls wrestling was recognized by the WIAA. Until last season, girls had to wrestle against boys in WIAA competition.
Rebhan said girls being given the chance to compete against each other in the WIAA has been a phenomenal opportunity for young athletes across the state. He anticipates over 70 girls competing in the Husky Invitational on Saturday.
“It’s been a really cool thing to see the growth in the state of Wisconsin,” Rebhan said.
Cambree Lokken, senior wrestler for the Huskies, said the girls’ team doubling in size gives her and the other girls on the team the opportunity to compete more in practices and enjoy the sport more. Lokken took sixth in her weight class in the state tournament last year.
“It’s just a lot more fun to have so many other girls to bond with and wrestle with,” Lokken said.
She said more girls at Eau Claire North saw how she and others took a chance on wrestling and wanted to pursue a challenging, physically demanding sport.
“I think this is one of the most intense sports that pushes you to your max,” Lokken said. “What you put in is what you get out of it.”
Torry Epps, a sophomore wrestler for the Huskies, said the team’s supportive culture and family atmosphere is what has attracted so many more participants to their team this year.
He said during meets, everyone supports each other and cheers loudly when their teammates are on the mat.
“When someone is up there, our whole team is cheering.” Epps said. “We have such a loving and caring team.”
Lokken said the opportunity to host this invitational at the Doghouse at Eau Claire North makes it an even more exciting opportunity to face some of the best competition in the state at home.
“It makes me feel more calm and powerful because they’re walking into our territory,” Lokken said.
Rebhan said every year along with the highly ranked wrestlers, several unranked wrestlers rise up and make names for themselves in this tournament and go on to compete at state at the end of the season.
He said his team’s goal is to continue to get better and perform to the best of their abilities against some of the strongest competition they will face all year.
“Our goal is to just go out and wrestle our best and compete at a high level,” Rebhan said.