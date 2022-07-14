The Eau Claire Express pushed their win streak to three with a 1-0 victory over St. Cloud on Thursday at Carson Park. They rode a dominant outing on the mound to keep their momentum rolling.
Right-hander Luke Eldred dazzled on the mound for the Express, logging seven shutout innings. He held the Rox to three hits and struck out six while walking one. Derek True finished off the shutout by putting up zeroes in the eighth and ninth innings.
Shortstop Charlie Szykowny pushed across the go-ahead run with an RBI groundout in the sixth, giving Eau Claire the only offense it would need.
Eldred improved to 2-1 this season and lowered his ERA to 3.41 with the standout performance. True earned his second save of the summer.
Benjamin Rosengard drew a leadoff walk in the sixth and Reed Latimer followed with a single to get the Express within striking distance of a lead. Rosengard moved to third base on a fly out before Szykowny brought him in with a grounder to first base.
Rosengard, Latimer and Sam Kuchinski all had two hits for the Express, who out-hit the Rox 8-3.
It was the 27th win of the season for the Express, and moved them to 8-1 in the second half. They hold a commanding lead atop the Great Plains East Division.
The series with the Rox continues on Friday night at Carson Park before Eau Claire heads to Waterloo for a two-game series with the Bucks over the weekend.