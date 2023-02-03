With only three weeks remaining in the regular season schedule in the Dunn-St. Croix conference, the Elk Mound boys basketball team is undefeated in conference play and in control of first place.
On their home floor at Elk Mound High School, the Mounders beat the previously undefeated Durand-Arkansaw Panthers to move to 9-0 in conference play. With the Panthers’ first conference loss, Elk Mound sits alone in first place.
After a close first half, Elk Mound got in rhythm on both sides of the floor after halftime and pulled away for a 73-54 win, after outscoring the Panthers 45-30 in the second half.
To begin the game, Elk Mound sophomore Cale Knutson hit two three-pointers for the Mounders, giving them a 6-2 lead in the first two minutes.
A few minutes later, the two sides were knotted up at 10-10 when Elk Mound junior Kaden Russo hit back-to-back threes to make it 16-10 with 12 minutes left in the first half.
Panthers senior Zack Nelson hit a three-pointer to bring them within one point, 16-15, midway through the first half. He scored seven of the Panthers’ first 15 points.
Minutes later, Panthers junior Ethan Hurlburt hit a three-pointer to put them ahead, 20-18, with just under seven minutes left in the first half.
However, Knutson responded with another three of his own for the Mounders, and they took the lead right back, 21-20.
With two minutes left in the first half, the two teams were knotted up at 24-24.
The Mounders got two more baskets to end the first half, including a put-back layup by junior Sam Wenzel at the buzzer. They led 28-24 at halftime.
Knutson led all scorers at halftime with 13 points.
The Mounders came out of the locker room for the second half and built an eight-point lead, 39-31, in the first four minutes.
Then Nelson hit his third three-pointer of the game to bring the Panthers back within five points with 12:30 left in the game.
As the second half progressed, Elk Mound began to force more turnovers defensively and got out on the fast break for some quick scores. As they got more dialed in on both sides, they began to pull away.
Elk Mound sophomore Logan Jerome hit a three-pointer with 11 minutes left to give the Mounders their largest lead of the game, 46-34.
With 9:30 left, Russo stole the ball in the full-court press and passed it to Knutson, who took it to the hoop, drawing a foul and making the shot as he fell to the ground. He missed the free throw, but Elk Mound led 50-37.
A mid-range jumper by Nelson got the Panthers back within single digits, 53-45, but they had just over 6:30 remaining in the game. He hit back-to-back mid-rangers to bring the score to 53-47.
However, Knutson responded with his fourth three-pointer to put the Mounders back up by nine points.
Minutes later, Elk Mound senior Ryan Bartig caught a full-court pass to sink a wide-open fast break layup, putting the Mounders ahead 62-48.
The Panthers struggled to keep up with the Mounders’ fast breaks. On their next possession, Russo picked up a fast-break score of his own, and the Mounders led 64-48 with 3:18 remaining in the game.
In the end, the pressure Elk Mound applied defensively with their zone scheme paired with a strong offensive attack in the second half was too much for Durand-Arkansaw to handle, as the Mounders ran away with a 73-54 win on their home floor.
Russo led the Mounders with 23 points. Knutson had 18 points, Wenzel had 15 and Bartig had 10.
For Durand-Arkansaw, Nelson led with 23 points, including 16 in the second half, and Hurlburt had 13 points.
Elk Mound head coach Chris Hahn said after the game that he was proud of his team’s play in the second half on both sides of the floor to pull away with the win.
“In the second half we came out with a lot of energy and hit some shots, and we certainly fed off of the energy from the crowd,” Hahn said.
Hahn said his team did a better job of moving the ball and playing through the post in the second half, which got Wenzel more involved. Wenzel had 11 points in the second half after just four points in the first half.
On defense, the Mounders were able to force more turnovers in the second half. Hahn said his team is getting more comfortable in their zone defensive scheme, which is “slowing the game down” for his players and allowing them to get more turnovers.
With his team in control of first place and undefeated in conference play, Hahn emphasized the challenge the last few weeks of games will present for his team.
“It definitely puts us in good position, but we have a lot of big games left,” Hahn said. “There’s a lot of great teams in the conference, that you know we can’t fall asleep on any given night.”
The Mounders will face the Panthers again in their last game of the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Next up for Elk Mound, they have a non-conference game at home on Monday night against Saint Croix Central at 7:15 p.m. As for Durand-Arkansaw, they hit the road on Thursday to face Plum City/Elmwood at 7:15 p.m.