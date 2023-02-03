Elk Mound vs Durand BBB

Elk Mound's Kaden Russo throws down a dunk after making a steal during the Mounders and Panthers showdown on Friday at Elk Mound. 

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

With only three weeks remaining in the regular season schedule in the Dunn-St. Croix conference, the Elk Mound boys basketball team is undefeated in conference play and in control of first place.

On their home floor at Elk Mound High School, the Mounders beat the previously undefeated Durand-Arkansaw Panthers to move to 9-0 in conference play. With the Panthers’ first conference loss, Elk Mound sits alone in first place.