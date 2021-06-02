What’s it like to be No. 1 in the country at something? Few ever get the opportunity to even attempt describing it.
Teagan Pahl tried giving it a shot.
“It hasn’t quite sunk in,” Pahl said. “It’s pretty unreal.”
After this weekend, Pahl has joined that exclusive group that can say they are tops in the nation. In fact, her teammates can too.
Pahl is a member of the Elk Mound powerlifting team, a group that flexed its muscles on the national stage over the weekend. The Mounders traveled to Aurora, Colorado, to compete in the USA Powerlifting High School and Teen Nationals and walked away champions. The program took first as a girls program and as a combined team, which includes both girls and boys results. The boys weren’t far beyond, taking second.
And Pahl was one of two Elk Mound competitors who individually topped their weight class, joined by Ariana Pinder. They are the first varsity individual champions in the program’s history, with Elk Mound previously topping out at third according to co-coach Aaron Maves.
“I had a lot of hope going into it,” Maves said. “I knew our kids were really getting strong. And given the year, I thought we could sneak in there and do really well. And we had a lot of really strong kids, and honestly a lot of them did better than even I anticipated.”
For Pahl, the title was a culmination of a month of perseverance after the sophomore’s athletic career was thrown a curveball.
“A month ago I got in a pretty bad car accident,” Pahl said. “I had an injury to my shoulder and a bad concussion. So, it really took my family and my team, they really supported me and helped me through it. It helped me get back into lifting, and lifting really helped me work through the mental and emotional part of it. But I had no idea that I was going to show up to Colorado and be No. 1 in the nation for my weight class. I was just thankful to be there and lift with my family and the people on my team that have become my family.”
She said she’s not entirely back to where she was pre-accident, having gotten close to her prior weights about two weeks before nationals. It was enough.
“I started crying, I couldn’t believe it,” Pahl said of placing first. “My coach carried me all the way out and my team put me on a chair and lifted me up. Everybody was just so excited.”
Pinder earned the distinction of the program’s first ever individual title a day prior to Pahl’s crown.
“We’ve been working really hard ever since the school season ended for this,” Pinder said. “It just feels nice that all our hard work has paid off.”
You might be asking yourself, “OK, what is powerlifting?” Pahl said she hears that a lot, though the sport has strong support in Wisconsin. Powerlifting measures competitors’ strength in three lifts: squat, bench press and deadlift. Competitors get three attempts at maxing out on each lift, then you take the highest total from each event and add them up for a composite score. The highest score wins.
“It’s not easy,” Pahl said. “You’ll have days where you want to give up, you want to quit, you don’t want to get under the bar. But you’ve got to push yourself, you’ve got to fall in love with it and you’ve got to work. It takes a lot of hard work and focus.
“And good food,” she closed with a laugh.
It’s a sport that’s found a home in Elk Mound, with Maves saying the Mounders had about 50 kids involved during the regular season.
“I instantly fell in love with it,” Pahl said. “Just the amazing coaches, the amazing teammates. It’s really a fantastic program at Elk Mound. They welcome everybody in and it becomes a family. It is really an amazing sport to be a part of.”
Pahl posted a 140 kilogram squat, a 60 kilogram bench and a 167.5 kilogram deadlift for a 369.5 total at nationals. Pinder went 55 on the squat, 37.5 on the bench and 97.5 in the deadlift for a 190 total.
And they weren’t alone in finding success. Elk Mound also got top-15 finishes from Reese Brunner, Alyse Egan, Kara Edington, Major Gunderson-Morris, Isabella Harmer, Bailey Gilbertson, Kyah Fischer, Blake Burlingame, Mercedes Hay, Dayne Laney, Emma Gillespie and Nanya Kue. The team had to raise its own money to make the long trip out to Colorado, and it was certainly worth it.
“It’s a bunch of people really caring, that’s what it is,” Maves said.