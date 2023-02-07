Blugold Football, Family, Wisconsin

UWEC Head Football Coach Rob Erickson delivers his introductory press conference speech as he is introduced to the Blugold family and community on Tuesday at UWEC's Flesch Family Welcome Center.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

The UW-Eau Claire football team has found its next head coach.

On Tuesday, the university announced the hiring of Rob Erickson as the new head coach of Blugold football. He will be the 18th coach in the history of the program.