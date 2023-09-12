FILE - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a media availability at the NFL football meetings, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Phoenix. Jim Trotter, a former NFL Media journalist, is accusing the NFL of refusing to address what he calls longstanding institutional discrimination and said his contract was not renewed because he repeatedly voiced concerns regarding equity and racial injustice. In making his allegations in a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit filed in federal court in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, Trotter also cited Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula as making racially insensitive comments. Trotter said the concerns he raised with league executives, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, regarding these comments and the lack of diversity among NFL Media employees fell on deaf ears.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
A former NFL Media journalist is accusing the league of refusing to address what he calls long-standing institutional discrimination and said his contract was not renewed because he repeatedly voiced concerns regarding equity and racial injustice.
In making his allegations in a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in New York City, Jim Trotter also cited Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula as making racially insensitive comments. Trotter said the concerns he raised with league executives, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, regarding those comments and the lack of diversity among NFL Media employees fell on deaf ears.