A confounded look swept across the scoreboard operator’s face. She had never dealt with this before. The box meant to show the Express’ fourth inning score showed a nine, but it was wrong and there was no fix.
None of the Express’ employees could remember the last time the scoreboard had the issue, but a 10-run fourth inning was too much for the scoreboard to handle. It just didn’t have enough pixels for double-digit runs.
It took some wonky math, but when the final totals were added up on the scoreboard, the Eau Claire Express beat the Duluth Huskies 15-6 on Saturday night at Carson Park.
Matt Bottcher did what he’s done all season for the Express, sparking the rally with an infield single. Then, the merry-go-round for Eau Claire began. Vincent Martinez walked, Troy Beilsmith was hit by a pitch and it went on and on for 15 batters.
The inning was highlighted by a two-run single from Sam Kohnle with none out. Four batters later, Troy Beilsmith cleared the bases with a three-run triple to the right-center field gap.
After a David LaManna RBI single, Brandon Dieter flew out to right, ending the Huskies’ pain.
It was the first time the Express scored 10 runs in an inning since August 5, 2011, when Eau Claire put up a 10 spot against Battle Creek in the sixth inning.
The Express were able to take advantage in the fourth, but the game was a circus all night long for both teams.
Eau Claire’s starter, Alec Baker, walked four straight batters to give Duluth an early 1-0 lead.
Without recording an out, Express manager Dale Varsho decided to give Baker the hook, turning to his bullpen just four batters in the game.
Jack Brown came in to replace Baker and got a lucky out when a wild pitch got away from Martinez behind the plate, but Martinez quickly recovered the ball and flipped it back to Brown to tag a charging Lance Ford at home.
The Express loaded the bases with none out in the bottom of the inning, but the middle of the lineup couldn’t push a run across.
“We could have done better in the first couple innings for sure,” Varsho said. “We left a lot of base runners on. ... We didn’t have a focus early in the game.”
It looked like it would be costly for Eau Claire. Duluth took advantage of its own rally in the top of the second. With two outs, Ramon Enriquez hit an opposite-field homer to right to cash a pair. It was part of a four-run second inning that put Eau Claire in a 5-0 hole.
The Express put up three runs in the third inning, then blew the game open in the fourth.
Eau Claire put runners on base in every inning. Cole Cabrera single-handedly reached base in the first five innings, reaching on four straight walks and a hit-by-pitch.
“Walks are just as good as hits,” Cabrera said. “I’m just trying to get on base for my teammates and work the pitch count up.”
It was just Cabrera’s second time leading off this season. He moved into the spot in the series opener against Duluth, bumping Myers and Bottcher down a spot.
“So far he’s been on base a lot, he takes a lot of pitches,” Varsho said. “He was doing it in the nine spot, so we thought we’d put him at the top of the order to see what he could do.”
His four walks tied an Express record held by Bryce Nimmo from August 1, 2007.
The Express totaled an astounding 17 walks in the game, setting a new team record, besting the previous team record of 13 set on June 6, 2008, against Battle Creek.
Duluth had runners reach in five of the first six innings. It wasn’t until Phillip Sikes came in that Eau Claire was finally able to shut down the Huskies. He pitched three innings, allowing just one run to record a save.
The junior soon-to-be TCU Horned Frog struck out the first six batters he faced, retiring five on swinging strikes.
When all was done, the game took three hours and 33 minutes, an exhausting affair for everyone involved.
“It’s mentally grueling,” Cabrera said. “That was the longest game I’ve ever played.”
Eau Claire returns to action for the final game of their three-game series with Duluth t 2:05 p.m. at Carson Park.