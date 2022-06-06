The Eau Claire Express saw their six-game win streak come to an end with a 10-4 defeat to Waterloo on Monday in Waterloo.
The Express led 3-2 early in their bid for a seventh consecutive victory, but Waterloo took the lead for good in the fourth inning. The Bucks plated two runs to go up 4-3, and pulled away late to hand Eau Claire its first loss since opening day.
Waterloo pounded 17 hits and blew the game open with a five-run eighth inning. The Bucks chased Express starting pitcher JJ Pease out of the game after one inning thanks to a high pitch count.
After falling behind 2-0, the Express tied the game with a pair of RBI groundouts by Brigs Richartz and Max Coupe in the second inning. Eau Claire took the lead on Reed Latimer’s RBI single in the top of the third.
Brodie Kresser’s two-RBI single for the Bucks in the fourth gave Waterloo a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. They sealed the victory with five runs on five hits in the eighth.
Eau Claire’s offense has been solid throughout most of the young season, but it was relatively quiet Monday. The Express had six hits, and no player had a multi-hit game. Sam Hunt’s double was the team’s only extra-base hit.
Eau Claire remains atop the Great Plains East Division at 6-2.
There’s a league-wide day off in the Northwoods League on Tuesday. The Express return home for the first time since Saturday when they host the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., with Ricky Apodaca expected to toe the rubber for Eau Claire. Apodaca, a junior from Minot State, shined in his first appearance of the season against Willmar last Wednesday. He held the Stingers to one run on two hits across five innings and struck out three.