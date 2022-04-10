A former Eau Claire Express player topped the batting order for the Arizona Diamondbacks on opening day.
Daulton Varsho, who made his debut for the Diamondbacks in 2020, played for the Express in 2015 and 2016 during a collegiate career with UW-Milwaukee. Varsho has started each of Arizona’s first four games, hitting from the leadoff spot twice in that span.
Varsho was selected by Arizona in the second round of the 2017 draft. He was the 38th Northwoods League player to advance to the majors. The 25-year-old from Marshfield plays both behind the plate and the outfield.
During his 2015 season in Eau Claire, Varsho played 63 regular-season games, and was selected by Major League scouts to play in the Major League Dreams Showcase after batting .296 with four homers, seven triples, 32 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases.
Varsho played a similar season for the Express in 2016. He was drafted in 2017, and started the season with the Diamondbacks’ rookie-level team in the Arizona League. He played three games there before heading to the Visalia Rawhide in the High-A California League, where he remained the rest of the season. He joined the Jackson Generals of the AA Southern League, in 2019, where he saw 396 at-bats in 85 games, earned a career-high 18 homers, 25 doubles, and 21 stolen bases.
Varsho was assigned to Arizona’s alternate training site in 2020 before being called up to the Major League roster in late July, where he pinch hit for Tim Locastro in the bottom of the ninth against the Dodgers facing pitcher Pedro Baez, and taking a walk after six pitches.
In 2021, Varsho was optioned to the Reno Aces. He returned to the majors in June and was one of the Diamondbacks’ best players toward the end of the season.
In an interview with Nevada Sports Net, Varsho said, “Ever since I grew up, I just love being at the field.” His father, Gary Varsho, was an outfielder in the major leagues from 1988-1995. His uncle, Dale Varsho, is the manager of the Express.
The younger Varsho is reportedly named for one of his father’s Philadelphia teammates, Darren Daulton, in honor of the strong friendship between the two players.
Daulton Varsho alternates between catching and center Field for Arizona, but a recent article in the Arizona Republic indicated the team hopes to keep him fresh by keeping his focus on center Field. Manager Torey Lovullo said he wants to go easy on Varsho physically, and thinks Varsho would wear down playing 60 games as catcher, then 80 in the outfield, even though he knows Varsho could handle such a heavy workload.
Varsho himself has expressed a desire to stay behind the plate.
“I think it’s putting it in perspective of what the team needs this year,” he told the Republic. “Knowing that I’m a little bit more valuable if I can get in the lineup every day and play in the outfield, and if I can play a Gold Glove center field that would be awesome. I think the team would be happy with that. If I’m not catching as much, that’s OK.”
He also said, ”Outfield is fun, but catching is my love.”
Varsho has frequently expressed appreciation for two women who are among his strongest supporters, his mother, Kay, and his fiance, Brook Dolezal. He indicates his mother was responsible for much of the upbringing for the three Varsho children while his father was playing.