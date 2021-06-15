After two straight shutouts and a four-game losing skid, the Eau Claire Express finally took out some frustration.
The Express pounded 10 hits, exploding for six runs in the third inning, in an 11-6 road win over Bismarck. It snapped their four-game losing streak and gave Eau Claire its first road victory of the season.
Nick Marinconz started the party with an RBI single in the third inning and Alejandro Macario added a bases-loaded walk. That set the stage for Connor Burns’ grand slam to left field to put the Express ahead 6-0.
Greg Lewandowski added an RBI double in the sixth inning. Overall, the Express knocked three extra-base hits.
Dillon Whittaker earned the win in relief, working four innings and holding the Larks to three runs. He struck out four.
Nick Herold picked up his second save of the season by pitching the final two innings. He fanned three hitters.
Burns finished with three hits and Lewandowski added two. The Express improved to 5-11 this season. They sit seven games behind Waterloo in the Great Plains East Division.
Eau Claire has Wednesday off before returning home for a game against Bismarck on Thursday. That kicks off a four-game homestand for the Express, all against the Larks at Carson Park.