The Eau Claire Express managed to avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of the Bismarck Larks on Sunday, taking the final game of a long series.
The Express rode a strong start from pitcher Hunter Rosenbaum to a 3-1 victory over the Larks in a rain-shortened contest at Carson Park. The game was called off in the eighth inning due to weather and recorded as an Eau Claire victory.
The win snapped a three-game skid for the Express, who had dropped the first three matchups in the four-game set against the Larks.
Rosenbaum, a Webster graduate, worked five innings on the mound. The right-hander held Bismarck to three hits while striking out two.
The Express scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the second and the team's pitching made them hold up the rest of the way. Robert Hogan and Max Blessinger both tallied RBI singles in the second for Eau Claire.
Kaleb Carpenter took over for Rosenbaum in the sixth inning and went the rest of the way. He limited the Larks to one hit over three innings while striking out four. He earned the save.
The game was called after the top of the eighth inning as rain passed through the area.
Hogan finished 2 for 3 to lead Eau Claire offensively. The Express are still struggling at the plate overall, with their .202 team batting average ranking second-to-last in the Northwoods League.
The Express (6-14) will try to gain momentum with a two-game roadtrip to Waterloo on Monday and Tuesday. The Bucks entered Sunday with a 13-6 record and lead the Great Plains East Division. Eau Claire returns home Wednesday with a doubleheader against Duluth.