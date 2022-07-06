The Express finished the first half of 2022 in second place in the Great Plains East division with a record of 19-15, the team opened the second half at home Wednesday night against the Mankato Moondogs. The home team prevailed in a 4-3 victory to start the second half of the season with a 1-0 record; the Express are now 20-15 overall.
The last time the Express on a division championship was in 2019, by the team has one Northwoods League championship to its credit (2010). the crowd at Carson Park groaned in dismay when Mankato’s Ariel Armas cracked a shot into center field, then breathed a sigh of relief when Cadyn Schwabe stepped up and caught the ball for an out.
Schwabe led off the Express order with what might have been a base hit, if not for some chaotic fielding from the Moondogs, he ended up on third base.
Eau Claire put the first three runs on the board in the third inning when Clay Conn walked to first and rushed around third on a sac bunt from Schwabe, who was himself pushed around to score by the combined efforts of Benjamin Rosengard and Trevor Haskins. The Express led 3-0 at the end of the third inning. Mankato scored a run in the fourth when Sean Ross dropped a fly ball near the left fielder for a home run. The Moondogs scored two more runs in the sixth inning thanks to Boston Merilla and John Newman to tie things up at three heading into the seventh.
Rosengard’s earned run on a Trevor Haskins put out in the seventh-inning shifted the score to 4-3 in Eau Claire’s favor.
Reed Latimer was first to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning, and succumbed to a putout for the first out, Sam Kuchinski took the second out. Sam Hunt smacked a double to right field, and then watched Clay Conn take out number three. The game ended on a drop third strike dealt to Mankato’s Charles McAdoo.
Mankato is at Eau Claire again tonight, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. the Express head to Bismarck Friday for a 7:05 p.m. start against the Larks. they stay at Bismarck for another 6:35 p.m. game Saturday and will remain in North Dakota for a 5:35 p.m. game Sunday.