The Eau Claire Express never waited long to rally.
Twice the La Crosse Loggers led on Monday night at Carson Park. And twice the Express answered with runs of their own shortly after falling behind.
And when La Crosse’s Ryan Holgate drilled a solo home run in the top of the seventh to tie the game at four, Eau Claire mustered its final and most impressive response.
The Express scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull away for a 9-4 win over La Crosse to salvage a series split with the Loggers.
“That’s kind of been the theme for this team,” said Express second baseman Matt Bottcher, who went 4 for 5 to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. “When we get down, we’re never really out of it. We can be down four, five runs, and we can turn it around and before you know it we’re up. It’s been a common theme.”
The Express had three consecutive singles to lead off the bottom of the seventh, and Troy Beilsmith grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice to give Eau Claire a 5-4 lead. Nick Lopez and Vincent Martinez followed with back-to-back RBI singles, driving in three runs to break things open.
Neither Lopez’s or Martinez’s singles were hit particularly hard — Lopez lofted a Texas-leaguer pop fly to shallow left field, and Martinez knocked a grounder past the right side of a drawn-in infield. But they did the job, and gave Eau Claire plenty of breathing room down the stretch.
Craig Colen pitched three innings of one-run baseball from the sixth through the eighth to earn the win for the Express.
La Crosse plated the game’s first two runs on back-to-back RBI hits from Jacob English and JT Schwartz in the top of the second.
The Loggers’ lead didn’t last long though, as Bottcher got the Express on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the third, and Phillip Sikes tied the game on an RBI groundout.
Bottcher has had at least one hit in 11 of his 12 games with Eau Claire. He has eight multi-hit games and is hitting upward of .400 to start the summer. His booming RBI triple to deep center added an insurance run in the eighth.
“Matt’s doing really well,” Express manager Dale Varsho said. “He’s trying to tweak a few things, trying to hit with more power and swing the bat a little bit harder. He’s doing a great job, it’s fun to have him in the lineup.”
Aggressiveness is powering Bottcher’s scorching-hot streak. He’s barreling up a lot of balls early in the count.
“I’ve been really aggressive at balls that are up in the zone, and I just haven’t really been missing,” Bottcher said. “I’ve been working with Coach Varsho, and it’s really worked out.”
La Crosse added another run on a wild pitch in the fourth, but their one-run advantage on the scoreboard was short-lived again. Spencer Myers grooved a 2-0 pitch into the gap in left-center for two RBIs in the bottom of the frame to put Eau Claire up 4-3.
Holgate’s homer in the seventh gave La Crosse its final tie of the night with the Express.
The home run was one of only two runs surrendered by the Eau Claire bullpen. In addition to Colen’s three innings of work, Ethan Swanson went three innings in the middle of the game and Nick Alvarado pitched a scoreless ninth.
“(Swanson) did a good job, Craig did a good job, and Nick finished. They all did a great job filling it up, not walking anybody and getting after it,” Varsho said of his relievers.
Eau Claire improved to 10-12 on the season with the win and hosts Thunder Bay at Carson Park tonight to open a two-game series.
Eau Claire 9, La Crosse 4
La Crosse 020 100 100 — 4 10 2
Eau Claire 002 200 41X — 9 12 0
WP: Craig Colen (3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). LP: Jacob Little (1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K).
Leading hitters — Eau Claire: Matt Bottcher 4-5 (3B, 2 RBI), Brock Burton 2-3 (2B), Brandon Dieter 2-3, Spencer Myers 1-4 (2B, 2 RBI), Nic Lopez 1-4 (2 RBI).
Records: Eau Claire 10-12, La Crosse 11-11.