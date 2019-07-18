The Eau Claire Express pitching staff only had a couple of shaky moments on Thursday.
But a forgettable night from the team’s offense made those moments prove to be too costly.
The La Crosse Loggers got a solid showing across the board from its pitchers en route to a 5-3 win over Eau Claire at Carson Park. Eau Claire had 10 hits on the night, but faltered with runners in scoring position too often to make much happen with them. The Express stranded 12 men on base, and ended an inning with at least two runners aboard five times.
“We just couldn’t get any timely hitting,” Express manager Dale Varsho said. “We hit the ball hard right at guys, which didn’t help, but we left too many guys on base. Didn’t perform like we should have.”
La Crosse, meanwhile, struck quickly for two runs in the fourth and three more in the seventh. Those were the only blemishes on an otherwise solid performance from Eau Claire’s pitchers.
The Loggers’ lead came in the blink of an eye in the fourth inning. Tony Bullard ripped a one-out triple and came in to score on a wild pitch seconds later. In the ensuing at-bat, Ryan Holgate launched a solo homer over the right field fence to give La Crosse a 2-0 advantage.
Those were the only two runs Eau Claire starter Matt Verdun would allow in 5.1 innings of work. The righty held the Loggers to five hits while striking out three, ending a streak of a couple of rough starts.
“That was nice to see, he’s got some really good stuff,” Varsho said. “If we can get him settled down a bit, instead of trying to be throwing 92, 93 (miles per hour) throwing 86 or 88, he can just fill it up a little better.”
Cole Cabrera scored on a wild pitch to get the Express on the board in the fifth. But La Crosse tagged Eau Claire reliever Peyton Sherlin with three runs thanks to JT Schwartz’s two-RBI double and Cody Jefferis’ RBI single in the seventh.
“You look at that three-run inning, there were two bleeders,” Varsho said. “There was the hard hit by Schwartz, but they didn’t really out-hit us tonight. It was just they had more timely hitting.”
Brannon Jordan settled things down in the final two innings out of the bullpen for Eau Claire. He held La Crosse scoreless and struck out six.
“We come in and try to fill it up,” Jordan said. “We’ve got a couple guys with good velocity and can throw strikes with multiple pitches, and that makes it hard for hitters to get in a groove and sit on one pitch.”
But it wasn’t enough on a night that Eau Claire’s offense couldn’t produce runs when it had the chance. The Express stranded the bases loaded in the third and ninth innings and left two men on base in the fifth, sixth and eighth.
David LaManna and Mason Gavre both drew bases-loaded walks in the bottom of the ninth to plate Eau Claire’s final two runs.
Gavre, who came in from Paradise Valley Community College, had two hits in his Eau Claire debut.
It was the first game back in action following the Northwoods League All-Star break. Jordan was one of five Express to be selected to play in the game.
“It was a fun experience. There was a lot of scouts and great talent,” Jordan said. “Got to meet some of the guys from other teams and they were awesome, so it was a cool experience.”
The Express close out the two-game series with the Loggers in La Crosse tonight. Colt Mink (2-2) is expected to get the call on the mound for Eau Claire. He has earned the win in his past two starts, including one against La Crosse.
La Crosse 5, Eau Claire 3
La Crosse 000 200 300 — 5 9 0
Eau Claire 000 010 002 — 3 10 0
WP: Tyler Shingledecker (5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). LP: Matt Verdun (5.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K).
Leading hitters — Eau Claire: Zach Gilles 2-5 (2B), Matt Bottcher 2-4 (3B), Mason Garve 2-3 (RBI).
Records: Eau Claire 27-22, La Crosse 25-24.