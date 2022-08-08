Willmar Stingers at Eau Claire Express

Eau Claire Express’ Reed Latimer hits the ball against Willmar on July 28 at Carson Park.

 Photo by Branden Nall

For the second time in the last three seasons, the Eau Claire Express are heading to the postseason.

The Express clinched the Great Plains East Division title with a 12-5 victory over Duluth on Monday in Duluth, clinching a spot in the Northwoods League playoffs. It’s the first postseason appearance for Eau Claire since finishing as Northwoods League runner-up in 2019.