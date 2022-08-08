For the second time in the last three seasons, the Eau Claire Express are heading to the postseason.
The Express clinched the Great Plains East Division title with a 12-5 victory over Duluth on Monday in Duluth, clinching a spot in the Northwoods League playoffs. It’s the first postseason appearance for Eau Claire since finishing as Northwoods League runner-up in 2019.
Eau Claire nearly clinched a spot in the postseason in the first half of the season, but lost out on the Great Plains East title by half of a game to Duluth. But the Express left no doubt in the second half, building an insurmountable lead of six-plus games atop the division in the final week of the season. Both the first-half and second-half division champions qualify for the playoffs in the Northwoods League.
The Express will play Duluth in a best-of-three playoff series which begins Sunday. The Huskies will host the series opener before it heads to Carson Park on Monday and, if necessary, Tuesday.
Eau Claire broke the game open early on Monday, plating three runs in the top of the first inning. The Express tacked on two more runs in the second and four in the third.
Reed Latimer knocked five hits — including two doubles — in the victory for Eau Claire. Sam Kuchinski, Charlie Szykowny and Sam Hunt all drove in two runs each to power the Express’ run production.
Ethan Louthan was the winning pitcher after throwing five innings for the Express. He held the Huskies to three runs and struck out three for his third victory of the summer.
Eau Claire bashed 20 hits in the title-clinching performance. They close out their two-game series with the Huskies on Tuesday night in Duluth before traveling to Mankato for a pair of games.
Eau Claire reached the Northwoods League championship game in 2019, where it fell to Traverse City in walk-off fashion. The Express will try to finish the deal this time around.