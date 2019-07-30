The Stingers simply have Eau Claire’s number.
The Express entered their series with Willmar having won six of their last nine games, but will need a win today to avoid a four-game sweep after dropping a pair in lopsided fashion Tuesday at Carson Park.
Pitching was inconsistent in a regrettable doubleheader that saw Eau Claire outscored 18 to 3, falling in Game 1 11-0 and Game 2 7-3.
“Willmar’s very athletic,” Express manager Dale Varsho said. “We don’t face a whole lot of teams like that right now and right now they’ve got us.”
Starter Craig Colen was moving along swimmingly in the opener until the seventh inning rolled around, having kept Willmar out of scoring position in the first six frames in a scoreless contest. That streak ended when Justin King hit a single to move Tyler Bosetti over to third before he took second during the next at-bat due to defensive indifference.
Daniel Walsh walked to load the bases, setting up Kaden Fowler for a major opportunity. Express pitching coach Vic Cable went out to the mound to meet with Colen midway through the at-bat, but Fowler crushed a grand slam that bounced off the white tent beyond the right field wall on the next pitch.
Colen made it through the end of the inning, but not before giving up a fifth run thanks to a Branden Boissiere double.
“I got fatigued,” said Colen, a Cal Poly product. “I’m not used to throwing this much. I’m still trying to figure out how to best take care of myself in between my starts. I’m making progress, but it wasn’t a mental thing. It was a physical thing. I’ve just got to keep training.
“Hopefully next time I get into the seventh inning I don’t have to throw fastballs down the middle to get people out.”
The Stingers added one more in the eighth but pushed the game into blowout status in the ninth once the Express threw position player Adam LaRock on the mound. The first six Willmar batters reached to extend the lead to 9-0, while Daniel Walsh and Fowler drove in the final two runs off reliever Wyatt Stute.
What was once a pitchers duel between Colen and Willmar’s Garret Rukes, who went 7.1 innings while allowing only five hits and a walk, turned sour quickly.
“First one to make the mistake and we made the first mistake,” Varsho said. “But Craig pitched well. Relief didn’t do great, but it is what is right now with what we have on the mound.”
The Express had a couple opportunities to score earlier in the game, with Vincent Martinez, Sam Stonskas and Cole Cabrera all reaching the warning track in the first three innings. Stonskas had a chance for a rebuttal with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh but popped out to Fowler in left field.
“It’s not like we didn’t hit the ball hard, just at people,” Varsho said. “That’s the name of the game in baseball. We just haven’t gotten a whole lot of breaks against Willmar.”
Game 2 starter Tim Ewald didn’t last nearly as long, getting chased with no outs in the fourth after allowing the first five batters to reach in the frame. The Stingers broke a 1-1 tie, taking a 3-1 lead while loading the bases twice before Ewald’s exit.
“Tim’s got unbelievable stuff on the mound, just sometimes you can’t throw it over the plate,” Varsho said.
He was replaced by Paul Petit, who became the first Regis alum to ever suit up for the Express. The former Rambler walked in two runs on eight straight balls to start his debut before recording three straight outs to get out of the jam.
“Obviously the nerves were there to start,” Petit said. “That showed. Generally I’m able to hide that, but obviously, coming up watching the Express play all the time as a kid and finally being able to don the uniform for the first time, it was definitely exciting.”
He settled in after his first inning, going five frames while allowing one hit, one earned run and three walks while striking out three.
Petit, who was previously spending his summer playing with the Eau Claire Cavaliers in the Chippewa River Baseball League, will be with the Express the rest of the season. That means he’ll miss today’s Cavaliers semifinal against the Osseo Merchants at 7:30 p.m. at Jon Soiney Memorial Field.
Eau Claire closed the gap to 6-3 in the seventh inning on a Nick Marinconz double and Zach Gilles single, but Willmar added an additional insurance run in the ninth to secure the nightcap.
Marinconz opened the scoring for Eau Claire in Game 2, driving in Cabrera from third on a fielder’s choice. David LaManna was hit in the helmet by a pitch in the ninth inning but was able to walk it off and trot down to first base.
Willmar’s King had a pair of homers, one off Ewald to even the score in the second and another of Petit in the fifth.
Eau Claire will attempt to salvage the series today at 6:35 p.m.
Willmar 11, Eau Claire 0
Willmar 000 000 515 — 11 11 1
Eau Claire 000 000 000 — 0 5 0
WP: Garret Rukes (7.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP: Craig Colen (7 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 K).
Leading hitters — Eau Claire: Zach Gilles 2-4. Willmar: Justin King 3-5, Kaden Fowler 1-5 (HR, 5 RBI), Daniel Walsh 2-3 (2 RBI), Brennan McKenzie 2-5 (RBI).
Willmar 7, Eau Claire 3
Willmar 010 410 001 — 7 4 0
Eau Claire 100 000 200 — 3 8 2
WP: Luke DeGrammont (5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K). LP: Tim Ewald (3 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 0 K). Leading hitters — Willmar: Justin King 2-3 (2 RBI, 3 R). Eau Claire: David LaManna 3-4 (R), Sam Kohnle 2-4. Records: Willmar 13-12, Eau Claire 14-11.