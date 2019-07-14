A tough loss in the final game before the Northwoods League All-Star break will leave a sour taste in the Eau Claire Express' mouth for a moment.
But in the broader picture, the team appears to be in good shape heading into the long-awaited stretch of three days off.
Eau Claire coughed up a late one-run lead to Thunder Bay on Sunday, allowing the Border Cats to score the tying run in the eighth and the go-ahead run in the ninth in a 5-4 loss at Carson Park.
The Express didn't want to take a loss into its time off, but with a share of first place in the Great Plains East Division in hand, they can't complain too much about where things stand.
"I think we're in a really good spot," said Eau Claire infielder Troy Beilsmith, who went 2 for 4 in the loss. "We've got a lot of talent, you can see it up and down our lineup. Guys hit everywhere. ... And then the pitching staff has come a long way since the beginning of the year."
The Express are 8-4 in the second half of the Northwoods League season, tied with Duluth atop the division standings. The division champions in the first and second half of the season qualify for the playoffs at the end of the summer.
Eau Claire narrowly missed out on a playoff spot in the first half of the season, finishing one game behind division winner Waterloo.
The Express took a late 4-3 lead over Thunder Bay on Sunday when Matt Bottcher ripped an RBI double to the corner in left field in the seventh. But a late surge from the last-place Border Cats made it for naught.
Thunder Bay (16-31, 2-10 second half) knocked three straight singles off Express reliever Jack Brown in both the eighth and ninth innings to score the tying and go-ahead run, respectively.
Both teams spent time in the lead for parts of the contest. Eau Claire (27-21, 8-4 second half) went up 1-0 in the first inning on an RBI single from Beilsmith, but Thunder Bay stole the lead with two runs in the fourth.
Nick Marinconz made an impressive debut in his first game with Eau Claire. The infielder hit a solo home run to lead off the fifth to tie the game at two.
"Nice to see a guy who just got to the team go yard in his second at-bat," Beilsmith said.
Beilsmith kept the power trend going in the sixth, hitting a solo homer of his own in a nearly identical spot over the left field corner to put Eau Claire ahead 3-2.
After Thunder Bay tied the game again with a run in the top of the seventh, Bottcher gave Eau Claire its final lead of the game with his RBI double. The Express could have potentially added another run in the inning, but Border Cats center fielder Nick Seamons made a diving catch to end the inning with men stranded on second and third.
The Northwoods League All-Star game is on Tuesday in Waterloo. Today is the first official off-day for the league since the season began, and the break lasts until Thursday.
"It'll be good to get a couple days off," Beilsmith said. "Hopefully we'll be able to have some fresh legs going into the rest of the season."
Thunder Bay 5 Eau Claire 4
Thunder Bay 000 200 111 — 5 15 0
Eau Claire 100 011 100 — 4 8 0
WP: Jordan Jackson (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). LP: Jack Brown (3 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K).
Leading hitters — Thunder Bay: Jake Engel 3x4 (2B, RBI), Jakob Newton 4x5 (RBI), Nate Soriano 3x4 (2B, HR, 2 RBI), Karsten Vasquez 2x4; Eau Claire: Troy Belsmith 2x4 (2B), Sam Kohnie 2x4 (2B), Matt Bottcher 1x3 (2B, RBI).
Records: Thunder Bay 16-31; Eau Claire 27-21