The Eau Claire Express got a standout relief outing from Eau Claire native Jack Brown, but the offense couldn’t put enough runs on the board to help him out as they fell 3-2 to the La Crosse Loggers on Wednesday at Carson Park.
Brown pitched 4.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing just three hits while striking out seven for the Express. He came in to relieve starter Colt Mink, who surrendered all three La Crosse runs.
The Loggers (3-5) took a 3-0 lead after three innings, scoring single runs on a wild pitch and an error in the second and a bases-loaded walk in the third.
Brown, a Memorial graduate who currently plays at Minnesota State, entered the game after that bases-loaded walk and struck out the next two batters to escape the jam.
The Express (2-6) got their offense going in the fifth, with David LaManna leading off the frame with a double and eventually scoring on an RBI single from Sam Kohnle. Another run courtesy of a Troy Beilsmith RBI single in the sixth trimmed La Crosse’s lead to 3-2, but Eau Claire never got any closer.
The Express got the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the eighth inning, but Connor Laspina popped out to end the frame and strand the runners.
Noah Denoyer pitched the final two innings for Eau Claire, working a couple of scoreless frames and striking out three.
Eau Claire will have a shot at redemption against the Loggers today, playing two games in La Crosse. The action begins at 5:35 p.m. when the teams will resume Tuesday’s postponed game with La Crosse leading 1-0 in the fourth inning. A follow-up seven inning game will be played after the conclusion of that game.