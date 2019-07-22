Thunder Bay’s JJ Rolon scored from third on a wild pitch from Eau Claire’s Jack Brown as the Border Cats earned a 3-2 walk-off victory against the Express in ten innings Monday.
The Express were up 2-0 through two innings after David LaManna hit an RBI single and Brandon Dieter drove a solo shot, but Thunder Bay responded with a run each in the fourth and fifth.
Dieter’s homer was his second of the year.
LaManna went 3-for-4 in the game, while Nick Marinconz got a pair of singles. Express starter Nick Alvarado went six innings, allowing both early runs but only two hits. Brown pitched 2 1/3 innings without a hit before the wild pitch ended it.
Aaron Kern earned the win for the Border Cats, holding Eau Claire at bay in his one inning of work in the 10th.
LaManna was intentionally walked to start the extra frame from Eau Claire, but the Express weren’t able to cash him or the runner that started on second, Brock Burton, in.
Rolon started on second and advanced to third on a Nate Soriano putout, the first Thunder Bay at-bat of the 10th.
Five Express players were announced as members of the Northwoods League’s Major League Dreams Showcase roster earlier in the day: shortstop Brandon Dieter, infielder Matt Bottcher and righty pitchers Alec Baker, Brannon Jordan and Tanner Kohlhepp. The group will play for the home team in the first game of the doubleheader on Aug. 6 at Warner Park in Madison.
They’ll be following familiar direction since Eau Claire manager Dale Varsho will lead their squad.
The Express representatives, along with the rest of the players selected, were chosen by a panel of Major League Baseball scouts. Game 1 between Great Plains Division players is set for 4:05 p.m., while the Great Lakes players will square off at 7:35 p.m.