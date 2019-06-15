The Eau Claire Express dropped the first game of Saturday night’s doubleheader with Duluth in extra innings, with Aaron Greenfield’s RBI single in the eighth making the difference in a 5-4 Huskies win at Carson Park.
Game two of the doubleheader finished too late for publication.
Both games of the doubleheader were scheduled to be seven innings of regulation.
Eau Claire saw a 4-3 lead slip away in the sixth inning of game one on Nic Kent’s RBI single for Duluth. The Express got the winning run to second base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Sam Kohnle grounded out to send the game to extras.
After Greenfield’s go-ahead single put the Huskies up 5-4 in the top of the eighth, the Express loaded the bases in the bottom of the frame looking to win in walk-off fashion. The comeback never came to fruition though, with Spencer Myers grounding into a fielder’s choice to end the game.
Eau Claire had taken a 3-0 lead after the first two innings thanks to Phillip Sikes’ RBI single in the first and RBIs from Garett Lake and Troy Beilsmith in the second.
Duluth scored twice in the second and tied the game at three with a run in the top of the fifth. But Eau Claire responded quickly, regaining the lead on Sikes’ fielder’s choice for an RBI in the bottom half of the fifth.
Express starting pitcher Alec Baker worked four innings and held the Huskies to two runs on five hits while striking out four. Nick Herold took the loss in two innings of work, allowing a run on one hit — Greenfield’s single in the eighth.
Kohnle and Matt Bottcher had two hits apiece to lead the Express offense. Sikes finished with two RBIs.
Eau Claire returns to action with a game in La Crosse tonight. The Express take on the Loggers at 5:05 p.m. at Copeland Park.