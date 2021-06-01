Rochester’s Ryan Thibert hit a single to the right side of the infield to drive home the winning run in walk-off fashion Tuesday night, helping the Honkers best the Eau Claire Express 8-7 in 10 innings.
The Express took a one run-lead into the bottom of the 10th after scoring on a wild pitch, with Sam Hunt getting a free pass from third base. But Rochester was quick to respond when Otto Grimm drove home the tying run from third, and Thibert soon after pushed the Express to 0-2 on the young season.
Eau Claire needed another wild pitch to help force extras. Derek Baumgartner was the beneficiary of an errant toss with the bases loaded and the Express down 6-5 in the eighth. That 6-6 score held until the teams traded blows in the 10th.
Rochester got out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, with two of the runs being unearned on Eau Claire starter Garrett Nicholson. But Eau Claire clawed back, scoring two runs each in the third and fifth innings to pull ahead. KC Swords got the team on the board first while advancing on a Alex Logelin putout, then Henry George rounded out the third-inning tallies by scoring on an error.
Swords got another run in the fifth of the unearned variety before Jarod Wandersee put the team ahead with a single that drove home Conner Mackay.
The see-saw game continued when Rochester forced a 4-4 tie in the fifth inning, one that Eau Claire broke two innings later on a passed ball. The Honkers would respond yet again, taking the lead with two runs in the seventh before Baumgartner helped force extras.
Nicholson lasted just one inning on the mound, striking out three but walking five. Trevyn Badger pitched a majority of the contest for Eau Claire, striking out seven while allowing one run, unearned, in five innings.
The Express kick off a two-game road series with Willmar on Wednesday, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. They’ll return home on Friday for a two-game series with Mankato.