The Eau Claire Express hosted the Minnesota Mud Puppies Wednesday evening at Carson Park. The Mud Puppies built an early lead and held on for a 5-2 victory.
The Express scored a run in the first after a called strike on Reed Latimer led to Sam Kuchinski advancing to second. Latimer singled to the shortstop, took first base, and pushed Clay Conn and Kuchinski ahead of him.
The home team added a run in the sixth, while Minnesota scored three in the fourth, and two more in the seventh. Cam Hunter dropped a homer for Minnesota into left field during the seventh, and Carter Tibbits did the same later in the inning.
For Eau Claire, Cole Conn scored a run on a sac fly in the bottom of the sixth. The game ended on a putout on Conn’s fly to left field.
Eau Claire started Ricky Apodoca on the pitcher’s mound Wednesday, but he was replaced by Tyler Ingram after four innings.
Cole Conn and Latimer had two hits each for the Express.
It was the second straight loss for Eau Claire, which carried a six-game win streak into the week.
Trey Felker is scheduled to start for the Express on Thursday against the Mud Puppies in the second game of the series. Brandt Thompson will be Minnesota’s starting pitcher. Felker has a 1.50 ERA.
The Express head to Mankato to face the MoonDogs Friday and Saturday, but return home for Sunday and Monday to host the MoonDogs to close out the series.