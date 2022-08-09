The Eau Claire Express finished off a season sweep of Duluth with an 8-1 victory over the Huskies on Tuesday in Duluth. The Express won all eight games they played against the Huskies in the regular season, a confidence builder as the two squads prepare for an opening-round playoff series beginning on Sunday.

JJ Pease turned in a solid start on the mound for the Express’ eighth victory over Duluth. He pitched five innings and held the Huskies to one run on three hits while striking out five.