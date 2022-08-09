The Eau Claire Express finished off a season sweep of Duluth with an 8-1 victory over the Huskies on Tuesday in Duluth. The Express won all eight games they played against the Huskies in the regular season, a confidence builder as the two squads prepare for an opening-round playoff series beginning on Sunday.
JJ Pease turned in a solid start on the mound for the Express’ eighth victory over Duluth. He pitched five innings and held the Huskies to one run on three hits while striking out five.
Cadyn Schwabe and Trevor Haskins drove in two runs each for Eau Claire, and Clay Conn had two hits.
The Express started scoring early Tuesday night when Schwabe scored an earned run in the top of the first inning. Schwabe wound up on first base after being hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a stolen base, and he also stole third. Peter Brookshaw pushed him home on a putout for the first out of the inning.
The Huskies responded in the bottom of the second with an earned run from Eddie Satisky.
In the top of the third inning, Schwabe doubled to left field to send in Conn and take a 2-1 lead. Schwabe scored another run in the third inning after stealing third base, and Haskins took an out to send Schwabe in to score. In the fourth inning Jake Sapien and Reed Latimer led off with walks before Charlie Saum struck out swinging for the team’s first out. Sapien fell for the second out, and Spencer Wright was subjected to the third out on a double play. Eau Claire made the score 4-1 when Conn scored an earned run in the fifth inning.
In the top of the sixth inning Sapien was responsible for the first out, then Latimer advanced to first after being hit by a pitch. Wright moved to first on a walk, and Conn was also hit by a pitch. Latimer made it a 5-1 game when Schwabe took a walk.
Sapien scored a sixth run for Eau Claire in the seventh inning after Charlie Saum headed around to third after hitting the ball toward the right fielder, and after Latimer made it to second when he also hit one into right field.
Brookshaw and Schwabe tacked on another two runs in the eighth, one on a sac fly, the other thanks to a single off Sapien’s bat.
Eau Claire went into the bottom half of the eighth with a seven-run lead over the team it will face Sunday in its 2022 playoff opener.
Express reliever Isaiah Katz, a Fall Creek graduate, put down Jonathan Vastine, Eddie Satisky, and Jared Mettam in order in the bottom of the eighth. Katz struck out Devin Hurdle and Cam Frederick to open the bottom of the ninth, but then felled Jeremy Keller looking for the final out of an victory for Eau Claire.
The Express and Huskies play a best-of-three series in the first round of the playoffs. Duluth hosts Game 1 on Sunday at 5:35 p.m., and the series heads to Eau Claire on Monday. Game 2 begins at 7:05 p.m. at Carson Park. If necessary, Game 3 would also be in Eau Claire.