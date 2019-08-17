It’s hard to argue 2019 wasn’t a successful year for the Eau Claire Express, even if it ended in heartbreak.
Looking to bounce back from a below .500 2018, Eau Claire returned to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus thanks to a tremendous run in the closing weeks of the schedule. Dominant showings from the pitching staff powered the Express in the playoffs, helping the franchise make an appearance in the Summer Collegiate World Series for the fourth time since the franchise’s founding in 2005.
And even with a heavily depleted bullpen and bench, the team was three outs away from snatching the Northwoods title away from the regular season’s top team. Two late errors and the triumph slipped between Eau Claire’s fingers.
“Right now, we should not put our heads down because it was a great, great year,” Express manager Dale Varsho said after the team’s 3-2 loss to Traverse City Friday night. “This is a great experience for them win or lose. I’m sure that they’ve enjoyed it all.”
With just over a week left in the regular season, the odds were against Eau Claire making the playoffs at all. The Express were three games back in the win column after suffering a sweep at the hands of the subdivision-leading Duluth Huskies on Aug. 2. A day later, they made the jump up to first after a roster violation swiped five wins from Duluth and wiped two losses off of Eau Claire’s record.
The sudden change of fortunes sparked the Eau Claire side, as the Express won six of their last eight regular season outings to claim the second-half Great Plains East title. With its late outburst, Eau Claire would have topped the Huskies in the standings even without the help from Duluth’s mistake.
“You never know what a ruling like that does to the mental state of each of the teams,” Express part-owner Andy Neborak said. “Those games maybe wouldn’t have come out the same way. It’s impossible to predict, but it is a little comforting to know that helped give us a shot in the arm.”
Varsho brought in fresh blood in the offseason to reinvigorate the lineup, and it paid off. Illinois-Chicago’s Matt Bottcher made a serious case for the Northwoods’ Most Valuable Player award, finishing second in the league with a .367 average among players averaging 2.7 at-bats per team game. He also drove home 40 RBIs, 10 more than any of his teammates, and tied an Express franchise record with seven triples.
Eau Claire’s second-leading run producer, Cole Cabrera, led the Northwoods League in on-base percentage (.514) and finished third in walks (61). He found a bit of power as well, leading the Express with four bombs after not hitting a single shot out of the park in two years of collegiate ball at Cal Poly.
Bottcher was among the seven Eau Claire players who hit over .300 in at least 20 games of work. Also accomplishing the feat were Zach Gilles (.372), Troy Beilsmith (.329), Phillip Sikes (.326), Nick Marinconz (.319), David LaManna (.316) and Sam Kohnle (.307).
Eight players with local ties suited up for the Express this season, including representatives from both Eau Claire public schools, Regis and McDonell.
The veteran Gilles, who arrived on July 4, was an outstanding second-half addition. The former McDonell Mack utilized his slick bunting skills and knack for getting contact to post a .372 average and record 19 RBIs in 27 games.
“It’s such a great experience to play in front of a great fanbase here at Eau Claire,” Gilles said after the team’s division-title sealing victory against Willmar Wednesday. “I get to live at home, meet a bunch of new guys and they all get to play out here in beautiful Carson Park. It’s just been a great experience, great three years here.”
Jack Brown, an Eau Claire Memorial graduate, posted a 2.93 ERA and a 4-2 record in the regular season. His most valuable performance came in the playoffs, as he allowed just one hit in a four-inning relief effort in the Great Plains divisional final.
Brown’s former high school teammate, Tennessee pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp, went 2-1 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts before leaving the Express in late July.
Paul Petit became the first Regis player to suit up in the Northwoods when he pitched five innings of one-run ball against Willmar on July 30. He got the call-up after spending much of the summer with the Eau Claire Cavaliers of the Chippewa River Baseball League. The Minnesota-Duluth righty earned three regular-season outings and one playoff appearance with the Express in the final weeks of the year.
North graduate Adam LaRock, who is transferring from Madison College to UW-Milwaukee, returned to the Express for a short stint. He batted .200 in nine games from July 14 to Aug. 9.
Memorial’s Zach Gustafson struck out three in four outings in late July and early August, while fellow Old Abe Adam Krajewski batted .229 in 11 games as a temporary player at the start of the season.
UW-Stout’s Brad Rindfleisch posted a 3.60 ERA in three regular season appearances and was called upon in crunch time in the Summer Collegiate World Series.
The pitching staff as a whole allowed just four runs in four postseason games, earning shutouts against Waterloo and Willmar in back-to-back outings. Seven players, including Brown and Petit, posted a 0.00 ERA in the playoffs.
The team’s 40-32 overall regular season record was the highest for the franchise since 2016 and the third highest this decade. The Summer Collegiate World Series appearance, was the second in four years for the Express.
“I think one thing I can really say to define our team, we just grinded it out and were really scrappy,” Brandon Dieter said after the title bout. “We really just worked our butts off to get to this point and play.”