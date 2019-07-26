The Eau Claire Express hung around all night, but in the ninth inning, the wheels came off.
After a strikeout to open the frame, reliever Tim Ewald gave up three straight walks before a sac-fly and a home run blew the game wide open in a 7-2 loss to the Waterloo Bucks on Friday night at Carson Park.
The Express led early, scoring runs in both the first and second innings. Cole Cabrera scored the game’s opening run when Waterloo’s shortstop committed an error. An inning later, Sam Kohnle scampered home for another unearned run after the Bucks’ catcher committed the team’s second error of the night.
Starter Colt Mink cruised through the first three innings, before getting beat for a pair in the fourth when a pair of RBI singles tied up the game at 2-2.
In the fifth, Mink surrendered a one-out RBI double to Kevin Blum to give Waterloo the lead.
Eau Claire had base runners on in the final four innings, but could never find the big hit it needed to tie the game back up. Instead, Waterloo took advantage with a four-run ninth.
Brock Burton, Nick Marinconz and Sam Stonskas all collected two hits in the game.
The Express return to action today at 6:35 when they play host to the Mankato MoonDogs. Local Tanner Kohlhepp will take the mound for Eau Claire. He sports a 5.00 ERA in seven starts, but pitched eight scoreless in his last start.
Waterloo 7, Eau Claire 2
Waterloo 000 210 004 — 7 8 4
Eau Claire 110 000 000 — 2 9 2
WP: Peyton Fuller (5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). LP: Colt Mink (6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). Leading hitters — Eau Claire: Brock Burton 2-5, Nick Marinconz 2-4, Sam Stonskas 2-4; Waterloo: Mike Nyisztor 2-5 (R, 3 RBI).
Records (second half): Eau Claire 12-8; Waterloo 8-12