Eau Claire Express' Sam Kuchinski was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Express a 4-3 walk-off win over La Crosse on Thursday.

Express center fielder Cadyn Schwabe led off Thursday night’s 4-3 home win for Eau Claire with a triple boosted into the right field corner. A few minutes later Schwabe raced for home to score Eau Claire’s first run of the evening.