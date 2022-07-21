Eau Claire Express' Sam Kuchinski was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Express a 4-3 walk-off win over La Crosse on Thursday.
Express center fielder Cadyn Schwabe led off Thursday night’s 4-3 home win for Eau Claire with a triple boosted into the right field corner. A few minutes later Schwabe raced for home to score Eau Claire’s first run of the evening.
The Express won the game in nine innings when the La Crosse pitcher sent home a run after first hitting Benjamin Rosengard and Clay Conn with pitches. When Kuchinski was also hit by a pitch, he pushed Schwabe, Trevor Haskins, Rosengard and Conn ahead of him.
The win leaves the Express atop the Northwoods League’s Great Plains East Division with a 10-3 record.
The victory over La Crosse Thursday evening was Eau Claire’s second consecutive win.
When La Crosse’s Aidan Sweatt launched a home run into the right field corner in the first inning to drive in a couple of runs, the collective gasp from spectators around the field turned into groans of dismay when everyone realized what had happened.
Runs from Haskins and Schwabe in the fifth inning tied things up at three. The score remained in deadlock until Kuchinski took his base after being hit by a pitch in the ninth.
The Express play at La Crosse Friday evening, and host Rochester Saturday, before going to Rochester Sunday. Cory Ronan is listed as probable for Friday’s game, and Trey Felker for Saturday’s. After Thursday’s game, the Express are four-and-one-half games ahead of second-place Duluth. The Express are 29–18 overall.
Eau Claire has been 7–3 in the past 10 games. The players were seen and heard cheering one another on, celebrating good plays, and chatting with some young baseball fans lined up along the fence behind the Eau Claire dugout. Everyone appeared to be having a good time.