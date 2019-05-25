The final week of the offseason can be a tad stressful for Eau Claire Express field manager Dale Varsho. He's still not entirely sure what he's roster will look like on opening day.
Some college baseball teams are still in season, especially at the Division I level. A few of the team's top returners could get drafted, calling into question whether they'll end up ever reporting to the team this year.
The players who do arrive will be leaving bright and early on Tuesday, getting on the bus at 5:30 a.m. in preparation for the season opener Wednesday against Bismarck.
"Right now hopefully they get here on time," Varsho said.
Varsho, entering his 15th season as field manager of the team, brought in nearly an entirely new group from the 2018 squad. Six players return, including two all-stars in pitcher Phillip Sikes and outfielder Spencer Myers.
"They're players that just want to be here and want to play hard and really get after it," Varsho said.
The rest of the group looks to inject new life into a squad that went 13-22 in the first half and 15-21 in the second half in 2018. That includes three players from the No. 4 Stanford Cardinal.
"We need to just play competitive baseball every day," Varsho said. "This league is built around a minor-league experience. It's game-in, game-out every night. It depends on how you treat it and how you get in the weight room and still get better. If they believe in those things, then we'll be good. If they don't and they think it's a summer vacation, we're probably not going to be very good. Talent is never the question mark. It's the work ethic."
A pair of former Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes, Jack Brown and Tanner Kohlhepp, are the lone locals on this year's roster. Brown pitched 6.1 innings of scoreless ball as a freshman at Minnesota State, while Kohlhepp struck out five in four innings of work for the Tennessee Volunteers.
"They haven't had a whole lot of innings pitched as freshmen, so they should be a little hungry and have the opportunity to get better," Varsho said.
Wednesday's opener is the first game of a four-game series with the Larks. Eau Claire kicks off its home slate on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. against the Duluth Huskies.
New in the Northwoods
This season brings both a change in divisions and the playoff format. The league is now split into four subdivisions as opposed to the two divisions in 2018: the Great Lakes East and West and Great Plains East and West. The Express are in the Great Plains East along with the Duluth Huskies, Waterloo Bucks, Thunder Bay Border Cats and La Crosse Loggers.
"Divisions are something that needed to be done with all the teams that are coming into the league," Varsho said. "It's always a positive thing when you make a really good change for the Northwoods League."
The winners of each subdivision in the first and second half will compete against each other in a best-of-three playoff series, with the victor advancing to a winner-take-all divisional final.
“We believe the resulting benefits will make for a very exciting playoff run, great game finishes, and additional protections for our players,” Northwoods president Gary Hoover said in a statement.
The extra-inning protocol will now mirror that of Minor League Baseball in the regular season, with a runner starting on second base at the start of each half inning.
"Knowing that we have all these pitching rules, ... it only makes sense," Varsho said. "We need to make sure that we preserve the pitchers, make sure the pitchers stay healthy, rather than worry about extra innings."
The Green Bay Bullfrogs rebranded as the Green Bay Booyah, a reference to the famous phrase from late ESPN broadcaster Stuart Scott and the popular Midwest stew.
Promotions
Many of the traditional favorite promotions are back, including $2.50 domestic beer, $3 premium and $2 fountain drinks every Thursday. New this year are Mystery Mondays, which will be announced each week on social media, and increased ticket giveaways to events like Brewers and Packers games.
Dwier Brown, who played John Kinsella in Field of Dreams, will be in town on Aug. 7 when the team celebrates Field of Dreams Night.
Saturday's home opener features a stroke awareness initiative, a magnetic schedule giveaway and postgame fireworks.