The Eau Claire Express suffered a fourth straight lopsided defeat on Monday, falling 7-0 to the Bismarck Larks in the first game of a two-game road series.
The Express have been outscored 24-5 during their current four-game winless streak and have been shut out twice in a row. The team dropped to 4-11.
Bismarck opened the scoring with a Drew Beazley sacrifice fly in the second inning, then piled on with six runs in the sixth. Khalid Collymore drove in a pair with a single, then Kamron Willman got home three more with a bases-clearing double. Jaxon Rosencranz closed out the scoring with an RBI single.
Eau Claire mustered four hits, two coming from Nick Marinconz. Preston Godfrey and Max Blessinger rounded out the offense. Overall, the team struck out 14 times and dropped its batting average to .196. Only the Minnesota Mud Puppies are hitting worse this season in the Northwoods League.
Eddy Pelc took the loss for Eau Claire, allowing just the first run in four innings of work. Trevyn Badger was responsible for four of the runs, while Menomonie native Jace Kressin is on the hook for two.
These teams close the series Tuesday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Then Eau Claire gets Wednesday off before returning to town for a four-game home swing.