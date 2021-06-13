A weekend to forget concluded for the Eau Claire Express on Sunday with a 9-0 road loss against the St. Cloud Rox. The hosts did most their damage in the fifth inning, scoring five times to extend the lead to 7-0.
Eau Claire has been outscored 17-5 during its current three-game losing streak, falling 10-3 to Waterloo Friday and 8-2 in the series opener against St. Cloud Saturday.
The Express had four hits Sunday, with half coming off the bat off Nick Marinconz. Greg Lewandoski and Zach Lechnir each had a knock. The team used five pitchers, with starter Hunter Rosenbaum taking the loss. He allowed two runs, both earned, and five hits while striking out three in four innings of work.
Dillon Whittaker was credited with five earned runs in just a third of an inning pitched in the troublesome fifth. He allowed a pair to score before being pulled in favor of Patrick Collins in a bases-loaded situation. All three of those runners made it home to add on to Whittaker's total. The frame lasted 11 batters before a putout finally ended it.
Kaleb Carpenter and KC Swords each allowed a run to round out the night. St. Cloud finished with 14 hits.
The Express dropped to 4-10.
Eau Claire finishes up a four-game road swing with a two-game series against the Bismarck Larks. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. both Monday and Tuesday.