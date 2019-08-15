The feeling was universal after Wednesday night’s victory. The Eau Claire Express knew nothing about their opponent in today’s Summer Collegiate World Series, the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
“I have no idea who wins over there, what they’re all about,” Express manager Dale Varsho said. “I don’t really have a clue. I’m sure they don’t have a clue about us either.”
Express outfielder Zach Gilles had a piece of trivia up his sleeve, noting Traverse City’s turf field. Pitcher Jack Brown simply knew they were heading to Michigan.
It’s safe to say, there’s some necessary scouting to do up until first pitch this evening at 6:05 p.m.
With the setup of the Northwoods League, it isn’t surprising. There’s no interdivisional play, so the only chance Varsho and his crew would play a Great Lakes opponent was if they made it this far. And even if they expected to be here, scouting the entire Great Lakes when you will only play one team would be a waste of precious time in-season.
Good thing Eau Claire had plenty of time to freshen up during a nine-hour drive around Lake Michigan.
“I’ll make a few phone calls probably,” Varsho said after Wednesday's division championship victory against Willmar. “We’ll see what they have left.”
When the Express do hit the film, they’ll see one of the toughest and most consistent teams in the league.
Traverse City, which boasted the top record in the Great Lakes East subdivision in both halves, finished atop the league with a 52-20 overall record. The Pit Spitters haven’t lost back-to-back games since July 10 and 11 and won 18 straight at one point this season, a Northwoods League record.
“I still don’t believe how well we play together especially since we just met each other most of us this summer,” Pit Spitters outfielder Jake Wilson told the Traverse City Record-Eagle Wednesday.
The league’s top pitcher, Andrew Hoffman, had a Northwoods-best 1.08 ERA with the Pit Spitters during the regular season. But after throwing 111 pitches against Kalamazoo in the second game of the Great Lakes East subdivisional series, he’s unavailable today.
Instead, it will be Chad Patrick on the mound for Traverse City. The Purdue Northwest righty had a 3.74 ERA and a 4-4 record in 11 appearances with the team this year. The Major League Dreams showcase selection was stellar in his postseason debut, throwing seven innings of one-run ball against the Growlers.
Hoffman was one of the league-leading five Pit Spitters to make the Northwoods Postseason All-Star team. The other four are still on the roster too: second baseman Mario Camilletti, third baseman Andrew Morrow, outfielder Michael Slaten and pitcher Kyle Jones.
“We’re just out there playing baseball, having fun, just acting like we’re children again in our backyard, just playing baseball having fun,” Wilson told the Record-Eagle. “That’s the main reason why I think we’re having success.”
The Express counter with a strong offensive unit featuring plus-.300 hitters in Gilles, Matt Bottcher, Nick Marinconz, David LaManna and Sam Kohnle. Only one team in the league has recorded more runs this season than the Express. The pitching staff has also shut down opponents so far this postseason, allowing one run and 10 hits in three outings.
The Pit Spitters are looking to become the first Northwoods League team to win the title in their first year of existence since the inaugural 1994 season. Eau Claire has one Northwoods title under its belt, 2010, and has also appeared in the championship bout in 2007 and 2016.
Both teams are 3-0 in the postseason thus far, having swept their respective best-of-three subdivisional series. The Pit Spitters haven't had to travel far, staying in-state for the entirety of the postseason.
"I think the home field advantage — being able to hit last, and having our home crowd here — has been really unbelievable," Pit Spitters manager Josh Rebandt said.
Nick Alvarado will be on the mound for the Express after a strong performance in the team's postseason opener. He allowed four hits and one earned run in 6.2 innings of work in Eau Claire's 2-1 victory against Waterloo on Monday. He went 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 12 regular season appearances.
Eau Claire needs one more strong performance from the Illinois-Springfield righty to head back to school with some hardware.
"The guys are heating up. Coaches are heating up too," Brown said. "We just want to go all the way right now."