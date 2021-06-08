A night after winning in walk-off fashion, the Eau Claire Express were brought back down to Earth on Tuesday.
The Minnesota Mud Puppies broke the game open in the middle innings, pulling away for an 8-1 victory over the Express at Carson Park. The defeat dropped Eau Claire to 2-7 this season.
The Mud Puppies broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning on William Sturek’s RBI double before adding three more runs later in the frame.
Will Oberg extended the lead with a two-run homer early in the fifth inning before Minnesota struck again, scoring on a passed ball to go ahead 7-0. The Express never recovered.
Eau Claire scored its lone run in the sixth when the Mud Puppies allowed a runner to cross the plate in favor of turning a 5-4-3 double play.
Hunter Rosenbaum, a former star at Webster High School, started for the Express and pitched four innings. He surrendered four runs, only two of which were earned.
Alejandro Macario and Derek Baumgartner had a pair of hits each for the Express, who out-hit Minnesota 9-5.
The game featured a weather delay and a pair of interruptions by the sprinklers at Carson Park.
Eau Claire stays at home on Wednesday, hosting the Mud Puppies again at 6:35 p.m. The homestand continues with games against Waterloo on Thursday and Friday before the Express return to the road.