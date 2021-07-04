The traditional Fourth of July fireworks display may have been moved away from Carson Park, but the Eau Claire Express pitching staff put on a show of its own at the stadium on Sunday.
The Express got strong showings from three pitchers and held Willmar to just one run on four hits in a 4-1 victory over the Stingers.
Garret Reisz turned in a quality start for Eau Claire, working five innings of one-hit baseball to earn the win. The right-hander struck out seven and gave up one run.
Then he turned the ball over to Alec Baker for three innings and Luke Trahan for another, and they took care of the rest.
"When we're up in the fifth or sixth and I come out, it's usually a guarantee that we win," Reisz said. "We've got a good bullpen, and a good defense behind us too."
It was a second consecutive strong start for Reisz, who threw seven innings of two-hit baseball on June 24. He introduced a new wrinkle in Sunday's start, using a slider in a game for the first time ever.
It's safe to say it's an effective new tool.
"I've been working on it for a couple of weeks and wanted to throw it in a game," Reisz said. "I felt like it was my best pitch today. It helped in counts that I was down, and I feel like I got a lot of outs from it."
Baker was stingy in the middle innings, holding Willmar to two hits across his three innings of work.
Trahan pitched a scoreless ninth to clinch the save.
"That was a second really good outing from Garret in a row, so hopefully he continues that," Express manager Dale Varsho said. "He's got really good stuff. And Baker is Baker, he just fills (the strike zone) up and throws hard."
The Express took an early 2-0 lead after Nick Marinconz singled home a run in the bottom of the first and another run came in on an error.
An RBI groundout in the top of the fifth accounted for Willmar's only run. Marinconz added another RBI single in the fifth to extend Eau Claire's lead to 3-1. Alejandro Macario completed the scoring, crossing the plate on a passed ball in the eighth inning.
Eau Claire is essentially playing at full strength following the arrival of most of the final signees to the club. Only one player has yet to report to Eau Claire. There were a few players missing as their teams played deep into the college baseball postseason.
Sunday's game was the first action after three days off for the Express. They've won two of their last three games.
The first half of the Northwoods League season wraps up on Monday. The Express host Willmar again and then will wipe the slate clean. They enter the final day of the first half 12-19, and will need to win the Great Plains East Division in the second half to earn a postseason berth. Division winners in both the first and second halves qualify for the playoffs in August.
"At this point it's about camaraderie, getting the new guys in and make sure we know what's going on," Varsho said. "That's really what (the end of the first half) is about, getting to know them and what their tools are."
Crew connection
The Milwaukee Brewers had ties to Sunday's game. Willmar second baseman Brady Counsell is the son of Brewers manager Craig Counsell.
Brady Counsell just wrapped up his high school baseball career at Whitefish Bay before heading to Willmar. The Express held him to an 0 for 3 showing on Sunday.
Express 4, Stingers 1
Willmar;000;010;000 — 1 4 3
Eau Claire;200;010;01X — 4 9 1
WP: Garret Reisz (5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 7 K). LP: Ryan Watson (6 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K). Leading hitters: Eau Claire: Ryan Lin-Peistrup 2-3, Nick Marinconz 2-4 (2 RBI), Robert Hogan 2-4. Records: Eau Claire 12-19, Willmar 15-20.