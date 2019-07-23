On a night when the offense broke out with five players collecting multiple hits, the Eau Claire Express’ pitching staff just couldn’t record outs. All four of the Express pitchers surrendered at least two runs in an 11-8 loss to the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Tuesday night in Thunder Bay.
It started early, in the bottom of the first inning, Craig Colen gave up a one-out double followed by an RBI single to put the Border Cats on the board.
In the third, Eau Claire jumped ahead 3-1 when Matt Bottcher hit an RBI double and a defensive miscue allowed Brock Burton and Bottcher to score on a wild pitch.
But the lead was short-lived.
Thunder Bay came storming back with three runs of its own when Colen walked in a run and gave up an RBI single to put Eau Claire back behind.
After just three innings of work, Colen gave way to Jonathan Worley who gave up two runs of his own over two innings pitched.
He surrendered a two-RBI single to Nate Soriano in the fifth to give Thunder Bay a 6-1 lead.
Eau Claire mustered a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, when Cole Cabrera and Burton both drove in runs. Cabrera went 3 for 4 on the night, raising his batting average to .349.
But in the bottom of the inning, reliever Tim Ewald gave up the first of two runs surrendered in his one-plus innings pitched.
The carousel continued in the bottom of the eighth, when Rece Fink got beat for three runs on three hits in his two innings.
Bottcher finished the night 2 for 5 with a double, lowering his batting average to .401.
Sam Kohnle and Brandon Dieter also recorded multi-hit games, with Kohnle going 2 for 5 and Dieter going 3 for 5 with a double.
After an off day today, Eau Claire returns to action when it hosts Waterloo on Thursday at Carson Park.