The Eau Claire Express put up three runs in the first inning and never looked back, cruising to a 9-2 victory over the Mankato MoonDogs on Monday night in Mankato.
Cole Cabrera continued to flourish in the leadoff spot, opening the game with a walk, increasing his on-base percentage to .659. He quickly stole second and came around to score the game’s first run on a Spencer Myers’ single.
Two batters later, Troy Beilsmith cashed in Myers with a triple. David LaManna followed with a RBI groundout to give Eau Claire a 3-0 lead.
It was more run support than starter Craig Colen needed. Colen pitched six innings, allowing just two runs, with six strikeouts to record the quality start.
In the fourth, the MoonDogs pulled to within two runs, making it 4-2 when Adan Fernandez scored on a wild pitch. But that was as close as Mankato would get.
In the top of the fifth, the Express added two more runs on a two-run double from Vincent Martinez.
With his pitch count just under 100, Colen exited the game after the sixth. He turned the ball over to Nick Herold who pitched the final three innings of the game without allowing a hit. Herold allowed just one base runner to reach, via a walk, and struck out four to record the save.
Matt Verdun takes the mound for the Express today in Mankato at 6:35 p.m. The sophomore from Homer Glen, IL., has a 2.90 ERA in six games this season.
Eau Claire 9, Mankato 2
Eau Claire 310 020 120 — 9 9 0
Mankato 010 100 000 — 2 5 0
WP: Craig Colen (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). LP: Nick Hull (4.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 4 K). Sv: Nick Herold (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO)
Leading hitters — Eau Claire: Spencer Myers 2-4 (3 R, 2 RBI), Troy Beilsmith 2-4 (3 R, RBI, 3B), Vincent Martinez 2-4 (3 RBI, 2B); Mankato: Tanner Craig 2-4 (R, RBI)
Records: Eau Claire 18-17; Mankato 15-20.